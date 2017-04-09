Spying made simple: Hackers use old tools to dodge detection

May 5, 2017 by Raphael Satter
computer
Credit: George Hodan/Public Domain

A Romanian security firm says it has discovered a ring of digital spies using bottom-rung tools to break into hundreds of government computers. The find suggests that you don't necessarily need sophistication to steal secrets.

Bitdefender analyst Bogdan Botezatu said the previously undiscovered hacking group flew under researchers' radar by using well-worn electronic espionage techniques, some more than a decade old.

He told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that the group's "simplicity is its strength."

Botezatu wouldn't be drawn on the group's identity or its targets beyond saying that victims included a slew of . He said he needed to be discreet to avoid disrupting ongoing investigations.

The group, dubbed Netrepser, is dissected in a 20-page report published Friday.

Attempts to reach the hackers were unsuccessful.

Explore further: Hacker group releases password to alleged NSA files

Related Stories

Security firm: Hackers hit chemical companies

November 1, 2011

(AP) -- Cyber attacks traced to China targeted at least 48 chemical and military-related companies in an effort to steal technical secrets, a U.S. computer security company said Tuesday, adding to complaints about pervasive ...

Obama to confront Xi on cyber spying

June 5, 2013

President Barack Obama will tell Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that he must deal with cyber spying and hacking of US targets that originate inside his country when they meet for talks this week.

Recommended for you

Shape-changing fog screen invented

May 5, 2017

There is something spooky about being able to see and talk to the pirate Blackbeard while one walks down a dark alley and then stepping right through him as he disappears into thin air. Such entertainment experiences are ...

Study highlights growing significance of cryptocurrencies

May 5, 2017

More than 3 million people (three times previous estimates) are estimated to be actively using cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, finds the first global cryptocurrency benchmarking study by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.