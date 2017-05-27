Scientists study under-appreciated fish with special tag

May 29, 2017
Scientists study under-appreciated fish with special tag
PNNL researchers recently collected snake-like lamprey fish at a local dam and tagged them with PNNL's super-small tracking tag designed just for juvenile lamprey. A PNNL researcher is shown here releasing some of the tagged fish in a river so she can track their movements. Credit: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Most people think of salmon jumping upriver to spawn when they consider wild fish in the American Northwest. But another, lesser-known species—the Pacific Lamprey—is also culturally and historically important to the region. Lamprey have been on Earth at least 400 million years, which is significantly longer than salmon and even dinosaurs.

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory are striving to learn more about the snake-like lamprey and its East Coast cousin, the American eel.

This spring, researchers tagged fish collected at a local dam with PNNL's super-small acoustic tag designed just for juvenile lamprey. Tagged fish have been released and researchers will track their movements so we can better understand how man-made structures such as dams affect them. This marks the first time PNNL's lamprey tag has been tested in the field.

PNNL's special lamprey tag weighs just 0.08 grams—less than a paperclip—and is designed to be injected with a syringe under a young fish's skin. It's the smallest fish tag that's part of PNNL's larger Juvenile Salmon Acoustic Telemetry System, which PNNL has been developing since 2001 to improve -tracking technologies.

The video will load shortly
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has developed a super-small acoustic tracking tag designed just for juvenile lamprey. In this video, PNNL researcher Alison Colotelo describes how she and her colleague Kate Deters inject young lamprey with the PNNL tag. Credit: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Explore further: Powered for life: Self-charging tag tracks fish as long as they swim

Related Stories

PNNL helping make hydropower cheaper, more fish-friendly

August 19, 2016

Enabling fish to migrate past dams could cost a fraction of conventional fish ladders with the help of a new study of the so-called Salmon Cannon, which transports fish through a flexible tube that works by creating a small ...

Science vs. the sea lamprey

February 21, 2017

Of all the fishy predators in the Great Lakes, few are more destructive than the sea lamprey. There's something of a horror movie in their approach: jawless, they attach to prey such as salmon, whitefish or trout with a sucker ...

Recommended for you

Big fish in big trouble in Europe

May 29, 2017

An international team of scientists led by the University of Aberdeen have discovered that large fish, which include many of the sharks, rays and skates of Europe, are the most at threat from extinction.

Knowledge gap on the origin of sex

May 26, 2017

There are significant gaps in our knowledge on the evolution of sex, according to a research review on sex chromosomes from Lund University in Sweden. Even after more than a century of study, researchers do not know enough ...

The high cost of communication among social bees

May 26, 2017

(Phys.org)—Eusocial insects are predominantly dependent on chemosensory communication to coordinate social organization and define group membership. As the social complexity of a species increases, individual members require ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.