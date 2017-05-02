Register changes in professional sopranos may correspond to vocal fold vibrations

May 3, 2017
Register changes in professional sopranos may correspond to vocal fold vibrations
Acoustic spectrogram. Credit: Echternach et al (2017)

Register shifts in professional singers may correspond to altered vocal fold vibration patterns which are audible to experts, according to a study published May 3, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Matthias Echternach from University of Freiburg, Christian Herbst from University of Vienna and colleagues.

Western classical singers are trained to minimize noticeable changes in the quality of their voices when singing in different vocal registers. Little is known about the vocal fold mechanics when a professional female shifts into a new register, a process known as a passaggio.

The authors of the present study analyzed the female first passaggio (shift from chest/modal voice to head voice) and the second passaggio (shift from head voice to an even higher register) in 10 professionally trained western classical soprano singers. The singers performed pitch glides, producing notes that gradually got higher, while the researchers recorded high-speed endoscopic videos of their vibrating vocal folds with 20,000 frames per second and the sounds produced. Vocal experts then analyzed the audio recordings and made note of any noticeable register breaks that they heard.

Surprisingly, there were pronounced differences across the investigated singers when navigating the first and second passaggi. Utilizing a novel analysis approach, the researchers found several distinct vocal fold vibratory patterns changes: abrupt transitions between the registers, smoother transitions with the space between the opened for a shorter or longer duration, and temporary loss of contact between vocal fold. They found that greater variations in vocal fold vibration patterns made both passaggi more likely to be audible to the vocal experts.

This study demonstrates that audible register changes are present in even expert professional singers, suggesting that they develop a variety of laryngeal coping strategies to minimize these sounds. The different strategies are hypothesized to be induced by different anatomy or differences in vocal technique. Further research could examine these changes among other singing styles, such as musical theater singing, pop/rock singing or yodeling.

Explore further: Why vocal fry? A recent phenomenon among pop musicians, the lowest vocal register is being examined by researchers

More information: Echternach M, Burk F, Köberlein M, Selamtzis A, Döllinger M, Burdumy M, et al. (2017) Laryngeal evidence for the first and second passaggio in professionally trained sopranos. PLoS ONE 12(5): e0175865. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0175865

Related Stories

Beatboxing poses little risk of injury to voice

December 23, 2013

You might think that beatboxing, with its harsh, high-energy percussive sounds, would be harder on the voice than the sweet song of a soprano. But according to new research by voice expert Dr. H. Steven Sims of the University ...

An acoustic analysis of Freddie Mercury's voice

April 18, 2016

Freddie Mercury, lead singer of legendary rock band, Queen, gave the world one of the most famous and recognisable singing voices in music history. But how did he manage to achieve such vocal range?

A sing-song way to a cure for speech disorder

October 4, 2010

Hindustani singing, a North Indian traditional style of singing, and classical singing, such as the music of Puccini, Mozart and Wagner, vary greatly in technique and sound. Now, speech-language pathology researchers at the ...

Recommended for you

Fish step up to lead when predators are near

May 3, 2017

Researchers from the University of Bristol have discovered that some fish within a shoal take on the responsibilities of leader when they are under threat from predators.

Anemonefish dads further fathering research

May 3, 2017

Like the father in "Finding Nemo," anemonefish dads will do almost anything to support their offspring. Their parenting instincts are so strong that if you give a bachelor anemonefish a scoop of anemonefish eggs from an unrelated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.