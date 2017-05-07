Generating power from polluted air

May 8, 2017
New technology generates power from polluted air
The new device must only be exposed to light in order to purify air and generate power. Credit: UAntwerpen and KU Leuven

Researchers from the University of Antwerp and KU Leuven (University of Leuven), Belgium, have developed a process that purifies air, and at the same time, generates power. The device must only be exposed to light in order to function.

"We used a small with two rooms separated by a membrane," explained professor Sammy Verbruggen (UAntwerp/KU Leuven). "Air is purified on one side, while on the other side, is produced from a part of the degradation products. This gas can be stored and used later as fuel, as is already being done in some hydrogen buses, for example."

In this way, the researchers respond to two major social needs: clean air and alternative energy production. The heart of the solution lies at the membrane level, where the researchers use specific nanomaterials. "These catalysts are capable of producing hydrogen gas and breaking down air pollution," explains professor Verbruggen. "In the past, these cells were mostly used to extract hydrogen from water. We have now discovered that this is also possible, and even more efficient, with ."

The process seems more complex than it is; the device need only be exposed to light. The researchers' goal is to use sunlight, as the processes underlying the technology are similar to those found in solar panels. The difference here is that electricity is not generated directly, but rather that air is purified while the generated power is stored as hydrogen gas.

"We are currently working on a scale of only a few square centimetres. At a later stage, we would like to scale up our technology to make the process industrially applicable. We are also working on improving our materials so we can use sunlight more efficiently to trigger the reactions."

Explore further: Scientists using sunlight, water to produce renewable hydrogen power

More information: Sammy W. Verbruggen et al, Inside Back Cover: Harvesting Hydrogen Gas from Air Pollutants with an Unbiased Gas Phase Photoelectrochemical Cell (ChemSusChem 7/2017), ChemSusChem (2017). DOI: 10.1002/cssc.201700485

Related Stories

Plastic 'leaves' turn water into fuel

August 5, 2016

Monash University researchers have developed a new plastic material that can extract hydrogen from water. It could be the start of a water-fuelled energy revolution.

Solar-powered hydrogen production with improved efficiency

December 22, 2015

Hydrogen could potentially provide a readily available, clean form of energy derived from solar power. To achieve this, scientists need to find a highly efficient, low-cost way of splitting water into its constituent parts ...

Recommended for you

Generating power from polluted air

May 8, 2017

Researchers from the University of Antwerp and KU Leuven (University of Leuven), Belgium, have developed a process that purifies air, and at the same time, generates power. The device must only be exposed to light in order ...

A slingshot to shoot drugs onto the site of an infection

May 8, 2017

An international team of researchers from the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the University of Montreal has reported, in a paper published this week in Nature Communications, the design and synthesis of a nanoscale molecular ...

A way to use water to convert methane into methanol

May 5, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institut and ETH Zurich, both in Switzerland, has developed a one-step process that uses water to convert methane to methanol. In their paper published in the journal ...

Researchers shed new light on influenza detection

May 5, 2017

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have discovered a way to make influenza visible to the naked eye, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. By engineering dye molecules to target ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

krundoloss
not rated yet 45 minutes ago
This makes me think it may be possible to create some kind of bolt-on attachment to gasoline engine Exhaust manifolds, that will clean the exhaust and produce energy at the same time. Perhaps you could just route the hydrogen back into the combustion chamber and increase efficiency. Just a thought. Glad there is progress in combination Energy-Producing and Environment-Cleaning in one device! Make a clean environment profitable and the Earth will be clean in no time, LOL.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.