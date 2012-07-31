Philippines arrests 25 SKoreans over alleged fraud, gambling

Twenty-five South Koreans have been arrested in metropolitan Manila on suspicion of internet fraud or illegal online gambling, Philippine authorities said.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said 12 of them are wanted back home for allegedly duping their compatriots into investing money in bogus real estate projects in the Philippines.

"Their embassy has confirmed that all 12 of them are subjects of arrest warrants issued by various Korean courts where they have been charged with large-scale fraud," Morente said.

Their arrests Wednesday in a posh condominium followed the bureau's apprehension on Monday of four other South Koreans for alleged fraud and voice phishing, duping hundreds of their compatriots who lost money after revealing private information to callers impersonating legitimate companies.

The National Bureau of Investigation also presented to the media on Friday five South Korean nationals arrested for running a website for illegal online sports betting and casino gambling in an upscale subdivision.

The five were apprehended Tuesday, a day after the NBI also arrested four South Korean women for allegedly operating an illegal online casino inside a mall.

