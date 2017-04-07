Mystery of rare volcanoes on Venus

May 30, 2017
Mystery of rare volcanoes on Venus
Eistla region pancake volcanoes. Credit: University of St Andrews

The long-standing mystery of why there are so few volcanoes on Venus has been solved by a team of researchers led by the University of St Andrews.

Dr Sami Mikhail of the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of St Andrews, with colleagues from the University of Strasbourg, has been studying Venus – the most Earth-like planet in our solar system – to find out why volcanism on Venus is a rare event while Earth has substantial volcanic activity.

Dr Mikhail's research revealed that the intense heat on Venus gives it a less solid than the Earth's. Instead, Venus' crust is plastic-like – similar to Play-doh – meaning lava magmas cannot move through cracks in the planet's crust and form volcanoes as happens on Earth. Instead the magma gets stuck in this "squidgy" planetary layer.

This soft crust also prevents tectonic plates forming as they do on Earth – a geological phenomenon which plays a very important role in Earth's carbon cycle and is crucial to Earth's climate.

Establishing why these two sibling are so different, in their geological and environmental conditions, is key to informing on how to find 'Earth-like exoplanets' that are hospitable (like Earth), and not hostile for (like Venus).

Mystery of rare volcanoes on Venus
Volcanoes and lava flows on Venus. Credit: University of St Andrews

Dr Mikhail said: "If we can understand how and why two, almost identical, planets became so very different, then we as geologists, can inform astronomers how humanity could find other habitable Earth-like planets, and avoid uninhabitable Earth-like planets that turn out to be more Venus-like which is a barren, hot, and hellish wasteland."

Based on size, chemistry, and position in the Solar System, the planet Venus is the most Earth-like planet observed so far. But while Earth is the crucible of life, Venus has no life and extreme high temperatures of up to 460 degrees centigrade.

The intense heat is a consequence of Venus being slightly closer to the Sun than the Earth, and because Venus is enveloped by a massive greenhouse atmosphere dominated by carbon dioxide.

If a Venusian-sized carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere enveloped Earth today, the surface temperature would exceed the upper limit for life. One of the next questions being addressed by researchers at the St Andrews Centre for Exoplanet Science is: 'How and why do the sibling planets possess such dramatically different atmospheres in the first place?'

Explore further: Possible venus twin discovered around dim star

Related Stories

Possible venus twin discovered around dim star

April 7, 2017

Astronomers using NASA's Kepler space telescope have found a planet 219 light-years away that seems to be a close relative to Venus. This newly discovered world is only slightly larger than Earth, and orbits a low-temperature ...

Image: Data from Venus

December 17, 2012

On Dec. 14, 1962, NASA's Mariner 2 spacecraft sailed close to the shrouded planet Venus, marking the first time any spacecraft had ever successfully made a close-up study of another planet. It flew by Venus as planned at ...

NASA climate modeling suggests Venus may have been habitable

August 11, 2016

Venus may have had a shallow liquid-water ocean and habitable surface temperatures for up to 2 billion years of its early history, according to computer modeling of the planet's ancient climate by scientists at NASA's Goddard ...

Recommended for you

Camera on NASA's Lunar Orbiter survived 2014 meteoroid hit

May 26, 2017

On Oct. 13, 2014 something very strange happened to the camera aboard NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC), which normally produces beautifully clear images of the lunar ...

SDO sees partial eclipse in space

May 26, 2017

On May 25, 2017, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, saw a partial solar eclipse in space when it caught the moon passing in front of the sun. The lunar transit lasted almost an hour, between 2:24 and 3:17 p.m. EDT, ...

Collapsing star gives birth to a black hole

May 25, 2017

Astronomers have watched as a massive, dying star was likely reborn as a black hole. It took the combined power of the Large Binocular Telescope (LBT), and NASA's Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes to go looking for remnants ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.