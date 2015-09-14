New management takes over New Mexico-based national lab

May 1, 2017 by Susan Montoya Bryan

Scientists and researchers at the federal government's largest national laboratory will continue to focus on national security and work related to the proliferation of nuclear weapons despite the first management change in decades at New Mexico-based Sandia National Laboratories, officials said Monday.

Director Stephen Younger discussed the lab's future during a news conference that marked the official takeover by National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, a subsidiary of Honeywell International.

The U.S. Energy Department's National Nuclear Security Administration announced the $2.6 billion management contract in December. Officials have spent the last few months working on a smooth transition for the lab's thousands of employees and operations.

Lockheed Martin had operated Sandia, located in Albuquerque, for the past two decades and was among bidders that lost out to the Honeywell team.

Younger said his team has centuries of combined experience when it comes to issues and while the core mission of Sandia will not change, Honeywell, Northrup Grumman and other partners will be looking for ways to do more work and do it faster.

"The government understands the importance of these institutions, and the institutions understand they have to be accountable for the money and the information they're providing. It's a different world today," Younger said.

With an annual budget of close to $3 billion, Sandia is one of the Albuquerque area's largest employers with more than 10,500 workers. Most are based in Albuquerque, but Sandia also operates sites at Lawrence Livermore lab in California and testing facilities in Nevada and Hawaii.

Its Albuquerque campus spans more than 21 square miles. A recent report by a coalition of local governments found that Sandia's partnership with private organizations through a science and technology park has generated more than $315 million in economic impact across the state over two years.

Sandia will continue to work with local and small businesses, Deputy Director Dave Douglass said Monday.

The bulk of work at Sandia centers on the research, development and maintenance of , but scientists there also have worked on energy and climate projects.

Younger, whose background is in nuclear weapons, said microelectronics, large-scale computing and on high-energy physics will continue to be focuses at Sandia.

Explore further: $2.6B contract awarded for Sandia National Labs management

Related Stories

$2.6B contract awarded for Sandia National Labs management

December 16, 2016

A subsidiary of Honeywell International has won a contract worth $2.6 billion to manage the sprawling New Mexico-based Sandia National Laboratories weapons and research laboratory that specializes in national security, nuclear ...

Recommended for you

Humans in America '115,000 years earlier than thought'

April 26, 2017

High-tech dating of mastodon remains found in southern California has shattered the timeline of human migration to America, pushing the presence of hominins back to 130,000 years ago rather than just 15,000 years, researchers ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 24 minutes ago
Moral - - Don't get to comfortable and to complacent in your job any more. We have a new sheriff in town. :-)

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.