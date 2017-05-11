New lung 'organoids' in a dish mimic features of full-size lung

May 12, 2017
New lung 'organoids' in a dish mimic features of full-size lung
Bright-field images of day 50 LBO-derived Matrigel colonies from RUES2 cells. Representative of six independent experiments. Scale bars, 500?μm. Credit: Snoeck lab/Columbia University Medical Center

New lung "organoids"—tiny 3-D structures that mimic features of a full-sized lung—have been created from human pluripotent stem cells by researchers at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). The team used the organoids to generate models of human lung diseases in a lab dish, which could be used to advance our understanding of a variety of respiratory diseases.

A paper detailing the discovery was published in the April 24 online issue of Nature Cell Biology.

Organoids are 3-D structures containing multiple cell types that look and function like a full-sized organ. By reproducing an organ in a dish, researchers hope to develop better models of human diseases, and find new ways of testing drugs and regenerating damaged tissue.

"Researchers have taken up the challenge of creating to help us understand and treat a variety of diseases," said Hans-Willem Snoeck, PhD, professor of medicine (in Microbiology & Immunology) at CUMC and lead investigator of the study. "But we have been tested by our limited ability to create organoids that can replicate key features of human disease."

The lung organoids created in Dr. Snoeck's lab are the first to include branching airway and alveolar structures, similar to human lungs.

To demonstrate their functionality, the researchers showed that the organoids reacted in much the same way as a real lung does when infected with (RSV). Additional experiments revealed that the organoids also responded as a human lung would when carrying a gene mutation linked to pulmonary fibrosis.

The video will load shortly
This video shows a mini organ in a dish mimics full-sized lung. Credit: Columbia University Medical Center

RSV is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infection in infants and has no vaccine or effective antiviral therapy. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that causes scarring in the lungs, causes 30,000 to 40,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. A lung transplant is the only cure for this condition.

"Organoids, created with human pluripotent or genome-edited embryonic , may be the best, and perhaps only, way to gain insight into the pathogenesis of these diseases," Dr. Snoeck says.

Explore further: New study makes strides towards generating lung tissue

More information: Ya-Wen Chen et al, A three-dimensional model of human lung development and disease from pluripotent stem cells, Nature Cell Biology (2017). DOI: 10.1038/ncb3510

Related Stories

New study makes strides towards generating lung tissue

May 2, 2017

Using Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), researchers have for the first time profiled the complete genetic programs of early lung progenitors identifying genes that control lung formation and have created mini-lung organoids ...

Researchers use stem cells to grow 3-D lung-in-a-dish

September 15, 2016

By coating tiny gel beads with lung-derived stem cells and then allowing them to self-assemble into the shapes of the air sacs found in human lungs, researchers at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine ...

Recommended for you

Scientists unlock secret of chromosome copier

May 12, 2017

University of Dundee scientists have solved a mystery concerning one of the most fundamental processes in cell biology, in a new discovery that they hope may help to tackle cancer one day.

Three new sub-species of snow leopard discovered

May 11, 2017

A recent research paper in the Journal of Heredity reveals that there are three sub-species of snow leopard. Until now, researchers had assumed this species, Panthera uncia, was monotypic.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.