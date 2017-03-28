James Webb Space Telescope arrives at NASA's Johnson Space Center

May 8, 2017
James Webb Space Telescope arrives at NASA’s Johnson Space Center
The James Webb Space Telescope is pushed into the clean room of Building 32. Building 32 houses Chamber A, the thermal vacuum chamber where the telescope will have its final thermal vacuum testing. Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where it will undergo its last cryogenic test before it is launched into space in 2018.

The telescope was loaded onto a trailer truck from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and moved slowly down a highway by the Webb team to U.S. Air Force's Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. At Andrews, the telescope was then loaded onto a C-5 aircraft and flown to Ellington Field in Houston, Texas.

When the C-5 landed at Ellington, the telescope was carefully unloaded and delivered to NASA Johnson. In the coming weeks, the telescope will be prepared for a final cryogenic test that will run approximately 100 days. Then, it will continue its journey to Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems in Redondo Beach, California, for final integration and testing with the remainder of the Webb Observatory—the sunshield and spacecraft bus—prior to launch.

To ensure the telescope's optics will operate at its frigid destination 1 million miles out in , it must complete several cryogenic tests. The last cryogenic test will occur in Johnson's Chamber A, the same vacuum chamber where the Apollo spacecraft were tested. This critical end-to-end optical test will the at its extremely cold operating temperatures—at 40 Kelvin—the temperature that it will operate in space.

Explore further: James Webb space telescope completes acoustic and vibration tests

Related Stories

NASA gives the Webb Telescope a shakedown

February 13, 2017

Scientists and engineers had many challenges in designing the components of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and then had to custom design and build ways to test it.

Recommended for you

Space weather model simulates solar storms from nowhere

May 8, 2017

Our ever-changing sun continuously shoots solar material into space. The grandest such events are massive clouds that erupt from the sun, called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. These solar storms often come first with some ...

Two new Saturn-mass exoplanets discovered

May 8, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of astronomers has detected two new giant alien worlds circling distant stars. The newly found planets are estimated to be as massive as Saturn and are orbiting M dwarfs beyond the snow ...

Chemical engineers explain oxygen mystery on comets

May 8, 2017

A Caltech chemical engineer who normally develops new ways to fabricate microprocessors in computers has figured out how to explain a nagging mystery in space—why comets expel oxygen gas, the same gas we humans breathe.

Printing bricks from moondust using the sun's heat

May 4, 2017

Bricks have been 3-D printed out of simulated moondust using concentrated sunlight – proving in principle that future lunar colonists could one day use the same approach to build settlements on the moon.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.