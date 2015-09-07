Study: Models that forecast impact of government spending are easily manipulated

May 4, 2017 by Matt Shipman
money
Credit: George Hodan/public domain

Economists at North Carolina State University and Indiana University have found that the most widely used model for predicting how U.S. government spending affects gross domestic product (GDP) can be rigged using theoretical assumptions to control forecasts of how government spending will stimulate the economy.

By accounting for these assumptions, the researchers developed an impartial version of the model, which found that every dollar of increased government spending results in more than a dollar's worth of GDP growth.

"There is a longstanding debate over the impact of government spending, and people who are very smart disagree - one camp holds that a dollar of spending leads to more than a dollar in GDP growth, while the other camp holds that spending results in less than a dollar in GDP growth," says Nora Traum, an associate professor of economics at NC State and co-author of a paper describing the work. "This debate is important because it plays a role in determining government spending policies."

In an attempt to better understand the issues underlying the debate, the researchers evaluated the model used by economists - from central banks to the International Monetary Fund - to predict the impacts of government spending.

The researchers found that by making tweaks to specific assumptions in the model, they could effectively force the model to make predictions that supported one government spending camp or the other - even if they used the exact same data.

For example, the researchers found that assumptions related to how Congress and central banks will address the servicing of national debt could have a powerful effect on the predicted impact of spending.

Based on their observations, the researchers then developed an agnostic model, which was designed to avoid those tweaks that predispose the results to support a particular argument.

"We found that the agnostic predicts roughly $1.30 in near-term GDP growth for each $1 in spending," Traum says.

"This work looks at aggregate , but it raises some interesting questions about the impact of in specific areas, and on how these statistical assumptions may be influencing economic forecasts in other sectors," Traum says.

The paper, "Clearing Up The Fiscal Multiplier Morass," is published in the journal American Economic Review. The paper was co-authored by Eric Leeper and Todd Walker of Indiana University.

Explore further: ACA medicaid expansions didn't increase states' spending

More information: Clearing Up the Fiscal Multiplier Morass, American Economic Review (2017). www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/aer.20111196&&from=f

Related Stories

New study shows how the US can avoid a debt disaster

October 31, 2016

A new study by John Merrifield, professor of economics at The University of Texas at San Antonio, describes a way for the United States to curb its spending and stop the growth of the astronomical national debt, which is ...

Recommended for you

'Last African dinosaur' discovered in Moroccan mine

May 3, 2017

One of the last dinosaurs living in Africa before their extinction 66 million years ago has been discovered in a phosphate mine in northern Morocco. A study of the fossil, led by the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University ...

Early culture shaped by migration and population growth

May 3, 2017

Something odd happened in the transition from the Middle to the Upper Paleolithic, around 50,000 years ago. Modern humans and their immediate ancestors had been using tools for a few million years prior, but the repertoire ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.