HPC4MfG paper manufacturing project yields first results

May 15, 2017
HPC4MfG paper manufacturing project yields first results
A computer simulation framework, developed at LLNL, and a full-scale microscale flow model, developed at Berkeley Lab, are being used to model the complex pore structures in paper manufacturing with the goal of reducing energy use by 20 percent in the next 3 years. Credit: David Trebotich, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Simulations run at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory as part of a unique collaboration with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and an industry consortium could help U.S. paper manufacturers significantly reduce production costs and increase energy efficiencies.

The project is one of the seedlings for the DOE's HPC for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) initiative, a multi-lab effort to use high performance computing to address complex challenges in U.S. manufacturing. Through HPC4Mfg, Berkeley Lab and LLNL are partnering with the Agenda 2020 Technology Alliance, a group of manufacturing companies that has a roadmap to reduce their energy use by 20 percent by 2020.

The papermaking industry ranks third among the country's largest energy users, behind only petroleum refining and chemical production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. To address this issue, the LLNL and Berkeley Lab researchers are using advanced supercomputer modeling techniques to identify ways that paper manufacturers could reduce energy and water consumption during the papermaking process. The first phase of the project targeted "wet pressing"—an energy-intensive process in which water is removed by mechanical pressure from the wood pulp into press felts that help absorb water from the system like a sponge before it is sent through a drying process.

"The major purpose is to leverage our advanced simulation capabilities, high performance computing resources and industry paper press data to help develop integrated models to accurately simulate the water papering process," said Yue Hao, an LLNL scientist and a co-principal investigator on the project. "If we can increase the paper dryness after pressing and before the drying (stage), that would provide the opportunity for the paper industry to save energy."

If manufacturers could increase the paper's dryness by 10-15 percent, he added, it would save paper manufacturers up to 20 percent of the energy used in the drying stage—up to 80 trillion BTUs (thermal energy units) per year—and as much as $400 million for the industry annually.

Multi-scale, Multi-physics Modeling

For the HPC4Mfg project, the researchers used a computer simulation framework, developed at LLNL, that integrates mechanical deformation and two-phase flow models, and a full-scale microscale flow model, developed at Berkeley Lab, to model the complex pore structures in the press felts.

Berkeley Lab's contribution centered around a flow and transport solver in complex geometries developed by David Trebotich, a computational scientist in the Computational Research Division at Berkeley Lab and co-PI on the project. This solver is based on the Chombo software libraries developed in the lab's Applied Numerical Algorithms Group and is the basis for other application codes including Chombo-Crunch, a subsurface flow and reactive transport code that has been used to study reactive transport processes associated with carbon sequestration and fracture evolution. This suite of simulation tools has been known to run at scale on supercomputers at Berkeley Lab's National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), a DOE Office of Science User Facility.

"I used the flow and transport solvers in Chombo-Crunch to model flow in paper press felt, which is used in the drying process," Trebotich explained. "The team at LLNL has an approach that can capture the larger scale pressing or deformation as well as the flow in bulk terms. However, not all of the intricacies of the felt and the paper are captured by this model, just the bulk properties of the flow and deformation. My job was to improve their modeling at the continuum scale by providing them with an upscaled permeability-to-porosity ratio from pore scale simulation data. "

Trebotich ran a series of production runs on NERSC's Edison system and was successful in providing his LLNL colleagues with numbers from these microscale simulations at compressed and uncompressed pressures, which improved their model, he added.

"This was true 'HPC for manufacturing,'" Trebotich said, noting that the team recently released its final report on the first phase of the pilot project. "We used 50,000-60,000 cores at NERSC to do these simulations. It's one thing to take a research code and tune it for a specific application, but it's another thing to make it effective for industry purposes. Through this project we have been able to help engineering-scale models be more accurate by informing better parameterizations from micro-scale data."

Going forward, to create a more accurate and reliable computational model and develop a better understanding of these complex phenomena, the researchers say they need to acquire more complete data from the industry, such as paper material properties, high-resolution micro-CT images of paper and experimental data derived from scientifically controlled dewatering tests.

"The scientific challenge is that we need to develop a fundamental understanding of how water flows and migrates," Hao said. "All the physical phenomena involved make this problem a tough one because the dewatering process isn't fully understood due to lack of sufficient data."

Explore further: Chombo-Crunch sinks its teeth into fluid dynamics

Related Stories

Chombo-Crunch sinks its teeth into fluid dynamics

June 3, 2015

For more than a decade, mathematicians and computational scientists have been collaborating with earth scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) to break new ground in the modeling of complex flows ...

Supercharging the computers that will save the world

May 3, 2017

Computer scientist Gonzalo Rodrigo at Umeå University in Sweden has developed new techniques and tools to manage high performance computing systems more efficiently. This in an effort to comply with the increasing demand ...

Research hones pore-scale models

July 14, 2014

The physical and chemical processes that occur at the scale of individual soil particles dictate the way fluids flow underground over much larger scales. To more accurately predict how plumes of subsurface fluids, such as ...

Recommended for you

An alert researcher, cooperation helped stem cyberattack

May 14, 2017

The cyberattack that spread malicious software around the world, shutting down networks at hospitals, banks and government agencies, was stemmed by a young British researcher and an inexpensive domain registration, with help ...

Experts: Cyberattack havoc could grow as work week begins

May 14, 2017

An unprecedented "ransomware" cyberattack that has already hit tens of thousands of victims in 150 countries could wreak even more havoc Monday as people return to their desks and power up their computers at the start of ...

Manhunt for hackers behind global cyberattack (Update)

May 13, 2017

International investigators hunted Saturday for those behind an unprecedented cyber-attack that affected systems in dozens of countries, including at banks, hospitals and government agencies, as security experts sought to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.