High levels of radon found in Pennsylvania water wells

May 11, 2017 by Michael Rubinkam

Cancer-causing radon has been found in some Pennsylvania water wells, adding slightly to the much bigger threat faced by homeowners from airborne sources of the radioactive gas.

Radon primarily enters a home through rock and soil surrounding the foundation. But a federal government study released Thursday found high levels of radon in 14 percent of Pennsylvania water wells tested between 1986 and 2015. Radon can be released from water and become airborne when someone washes the dishes, takes a shower or does laundry—slightly increasing the overall level in the home.

Radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking, is a serious problem in Pennsylvania. About 40 percent of households statewide have indoor radon levels high enough to warrant taking action to vent the harmful gas, which can't be smelled or seen.

The U.S. Geological Survey examined more than 1,000 well samples and found a particularly acute threat from both groundwater and indoor air in York, Lancaster and Chester counties, according to its report.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says residents should test their air first, then, if they find an elevated level, test the well water. Radon can be removed from water with systems that use charcoal or aeration.

"Aside from getting tested, you're really not going to know what's going on," said Eliza Gross, a U.S. Geological Survey scientist who led the study.

About 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year are attributed to radon. The National Research Council has estimated that only a tiny fraction are due to radon in water. About 160 people could get lung cancer from breathing radon that escaped from water and another 20 could get stomach cancer from drinking radon-laced water, according to the estimate , which was released in 1998 but is considered authoritative.

Explore further: Test your home for radon: EPA

Related Stories

Test your home for radon: EPA

January 20, 2015

(HealthDay)—Americans should test their homes for a naturally occurring radioactive gas called radon, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says.

Know your risk for radon exposure

May 27, 2014

Kentucky has the "triple crown of lung cancer" -  the country's highest rate of smoking and high rates of secondhand smoke exposure and radon exposure. Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. ...

Cancer control programs often don't address radon concerns

August 15, 2013

(HealthDay)—Fewer than half of the National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program plans address radon-related activities, according to a study published in the Aug. 8 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ...

Recommended for you

Saying goodbye to glaciers

May 11, 2017

Glaciers around the world are disappearing before our eyes, and the implications for people are wide-ranging and troubling, Twila Moon, a glacier expert at the University of Colorado Boulder, concludes in a Perspectives piece ...

Warmer temperatures cause decline in key runoff measure

May 11, 2017

Since the mid-1980s, the percentage of precipitation that becomes streamflow in the Upper Rio Grande watershed has fallen more steeply than at any point in at least 445 years, according to a new study led by the National ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.