Researchers analyze data about the global distribution of sea animals and develop a Web app

May 11, 2017
Researchers analyze data about the global distribution of sea animals and develop a Web app
The Web app enables the comparison between maps drawn from both extensive databases for the global distribution of sea animals as seen here by the example of the Atlantic white-sided dolphin. Credit: Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg

An international research team has compared global distribution maps of marine species and has developed recommendations for how to further improve the two extensive databases providing publicly available delineations of marine species occurrence. Information about species' occurrences is the crucial basis for ecological studies as well as for policy decisions required to ensure the survival of endangered species. The researchers also developed a Web app that people can use to overlay the maps from both databases in order to compare them – around 250 species have been recorded in the app. University of Freiburg biologist Dr. Kristin Kaschner was involved in the work that the team published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE.

Currently, research and policy predominantly rely on two sources for the large scale distribution of : the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) creates the maps based on experts' knowledge for the individual species while AquaMaps, a tool and online marine atlas developed by Kaschner, generates occurrence maps fusing a predictive modelling approach. Together the databases include 24,586 species: 22,889 are in AquaMaps and 4,027 are in IUCN, with an intersection of only 2,330 species included in both.

Due to the varying methodologies, the delineation of a specific species' distribution can differ greatly. For many of the well-studied species, the maps produced by both databases aligned very well. But for others, however, there are irregularities: in the IUCN maps, for instance, the presence of coral in deep waters is overestimated. Some of the computer-generated AquaMaps maps, on the other hand, of which only 5.7 percent have been checked by experts, show breaks on the edges of the prognosticated distribution areas, indicating a possible need for improving the algorithm.

"With our results we want to offer an impulse to deepen the cooperation between species experts and species distribution modelers," says Kaschner. "The goal is to offer scientists, policy-makers and representatives in civil society the best possible basis for decision-making when it comes to protecting endangered and biodiversity in our planet's oceans."

Explore further: Extinction risk for many species vastly underestimated, study suggests

More information: Casey C. O'Hara et al. Aligning marine species range data to better serve science and conservation, PLOS ONE (2017). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0175739

Related Stories

Big data shows how what we buy affects endangered species

January 4, 2017

The things we consume, from iPhones to cars to IKEA furniture, have costs that go well beyond their purchase price. What if the soybeans used to make that tofu you ate last night were grown in fields that were hewn out of ...

Protecting the unprotected

September 30, 2013

(Phys.org) —Scientists at the University of St Andrews have warned that global efforts to protect marine mammals are likely to leave the most endangered species entirely unprotected.

Recommended for you

How thirsty roots go in search of water

May 11, 2017

Scientists from the University of Nottingham, England and Tohoku University, Japan have helped to solve a mystery that has fascinated scientists since Charles Darwin - how plant roots sense water and change direction to find ...

In brain evolution, size matters—most of the time

May 10, 2017

Which came first, overall bigger brains or larger brain regions that control specialized behaviors? Neuroscientists have debated this question for decades, but a new Cornell University study settles the score.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.