Climate change may bring more extreme heat, ozone pollution days to the Southeast, researchers say

May 19, 2017 by Jeremy Craig
Climate change may bring more extreme heat, ozone pollution days to the southeast, researchers say
Credit: Georgia State University

Global climate change may produce an environment in the southeastern United States that could foster dangerous extreme heat events, more high-ozone pollution days in urban areas, and the potential for the growth of tropical diseases by the mid-21st century, Georgia State University researchers have projected.

The research was published in the Public Library of Science journal PLoS One, and was conducted by Dr. Jeremy Diem, associate professor of geography in the Georgia State College of Arts and Sciences, as well as Dr. Christine Stauber, associate professor of environmental health, and Dr. Richard Rothenberg, Regents' Professor and associate dean for research and faculty in the School of Public Health.

Using data collected at weather stations as well as , researchers projected that most of the Southeast will have apparent temperatures similar to that of present-day southern Florida, which has a tropical climate.

Apparent in the summer is often referred to as the index, what humans perceive as the temperature to be based on a combination of humidity and the actual air temperature.

Higher apparent temperatures and more days could lend themselves to more heat-related illnesses, and potentially more deaths.

The research suggests the summer atmosphere may also be more conducive to extremely high ozone concentrations, a hazard to individuals with lung diseases such as asthma, as well as the elderly.

Higher summer temperatures are favorable for the growth of mosquitos capable of transmitting arborviruses, such as dengue, resulting in the potential for transmitting dengue at rates similar to tropical areas.

The research team suggests these harmful health effects could be addressed through changes in the built environment, such as extensively implementing green and cool roofing in urban areas, potentially reducing urban temperatures.

Public policy changes could help to continue a current decline in emissions contributing to ozone, mitigating the new summer climate's effects on ozone pollution.

Improving public health infrastructure, increasing standards of living and increasing access to healthcare could also decrease the effects of heat events and that might result from an increase of mosquitos. Better seasonal climate forecasting can also help the Southeast prepare for extreme heat and tropical-disease transmission.

Explore further: During heat waves, urban trees can increase ground-level ozone

More information: Jeremy E. Diem et al. Heat in the southeastern United States: Characteristics, trends, and potential health impact, PLOS ONE (2017). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0177937

Related Stories

As days warm, emergency visits, deaths rise

August 13, 2015

A new study that projects an increase in deaths and emergency visits in Rhode Island as climate change pushes summertime temperatures higher by the end of the century, has also revealed a finding of more immediate public ...

Recommended for you

Iron deficiency restrains marine microbes

May 19, 2017

Iron is a critical nutrient in the ocean. Its importance for algae and the nitrogen cycle has already been investigated in detail. Now, a new discovery shows that microbes also need iron to process phosphorus. A team of researchers ...

China, Japan extract combustible ice from seafloor

May 19, 2017

Commercial development of the globe's huge reserves of a frozen fossil fuel known as "combustible ice" has moved closer to reality after Japan and China successfully extracted the material from the seafloor off their coastlines.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.