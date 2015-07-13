China shuts some live streaming sites, punishes companies

May 24, 2017

Chinese authorities have punished dozens of companies involved in live online broadcasting and shut down 10 platforms for showing content that was pornographic, related to gambling or involved content considered superstitious and harmful to minors.

Almost half of China's 730 million internet users use streaming sites and apps, and the industry was worth 21 billion RMB ($3 billion) last year.

The Culture Ministry said Wednesday that it had shut down 10 platforms and given administrative punishments to 48 companies in its latest crackdown. It also said it had ordered closed more than 30,000 studios producing content.

Live broadcasting websites and have offered money-making opportunities to people who chat, play games, dance or offer other entertainment online. The audience at home can pay them via virtual gifts.

