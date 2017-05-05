May 5, 2017

Buffett cuts stake in IBM and shares slide

Buffett cuts stake in IBM and shares slide
In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Warren Buffett attends the world premiere screening of HBO's "Becoming Warren Buffett" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. IBM's stock is falling in premarket trading Friday, May 5 after Buffett announced that Berkshire Hathaway has sold about a third of its stake in the company this year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Warren Buffett says he's sold about a third of the 81 million shares he holds in IBM, sending the stock down sharply in early trading.

Buffett bought into IBM when its stock as it was approaching an all-time high, but it's been in decline since then as Amazon and Microsoft have dominated the cloud.

Buffet said Friday, "I don't value IBM the same way that I did six years ago when I started buying."

But Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway, which kicks off its annual meeting Saturday, could still buy IBM shares.

Two days ago, Moody's downgraded IBM's senior unsecured rating.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dropped almost percent to $153.35, the second-worst sell-off of the year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Buffett cuts stake in IBM and shares slide (2017, May 5) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-05-buffett-stake-ibm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Buffett's company adds to stakes in Apple and Phillips 66 (Update)
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)