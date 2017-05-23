From blue and black dresses to turbine blades—here's the science of 'fake fake' photographs

May 25, 2017
From blue and black dresses to turbine blades -- here's the science of 'fake fake' photographs
The Blade in situ, viewed from below. Credit: Professor George Mather, University of Lincoln

Whether it's a blue and black dress - or white and gold depending on your take - or a pair of legs streaked with white paint, eagle-eyed viewers are always keen to debate a visual illusion when these puzzling images appear online.

A new study published today reveals the science behind another 'trick of the light' that made high-profile photographs of a major piece of public art appear 'faked' to some people despite the pictures being entirely genuine.

Vision science researchers from the University of Lincoln examined photographs of the art installation, Blade, which took pride of place in the centre of Hull earlier this year. Their interest was triggered when some pictures published online of the work - a 75-metre long, 25-tonne wind turbine blade - made the object appear to be super-imposed.

The researchers found that this visual illusion was caused by the particular way light reflected from the blade, which then played on pre-conceived notions people have of how objects are lit in natural settings, effectively altering the object's shape to the human eye.

Daylight hitting the object from above produced shading which created the illusion that the blade was cylindrical, and was being lit from the side rather than above. This subtly reinforced the visual impression that the blade was out-of-place, and that the image of the blade and its backdrop must therefore be a composite of two different scenes.

From blue and black dresses to turbine blades -- here's the science of 'fake fake' photographs
The Blade in situ, appearing 'super-imposed.' Credit: Professor George Mather

To demonstrate this, researchers created virtual versions of a cylindrical C-shaped profile and a more complex S-shaped profile, and produced two images of each shape, one lit from above and the other lit from the front. The images demonstrated that the S-shape when lit from above and the C-shape when lit from the front both appeared cylindrical.

Professor of Vision Science, George Mather, from the University of Lincoln's School of Psychology, said: "I saw pictures of the installation in the media, and at first sight the photographs seemed to be clumsy fakes. Something else seemed to be at work too, at least to my eyes as a vision scientist.

"The blade appeared to be a cylindrical object, strangely out-of-keeping with the local environment, lit differently, as though it was superimposed on the scene digitally, but it really was there.

"We had an idea about what it was that conveyed this impression - light and shadow on the blade which is apparently inconsistent with the surroundings. The computer generated images were a way of testing the idea."

From blue and black dresses to turbine blades -- here's the science of 'fake fake' photographs
A digital creation of the Blade profiles which demonstrate how light hits different aspects, distorting the real shape. Credit: Professor George Mather

The blade was made by turbine manufacturer Siemens and placed in Victoria Square as a major public art installation to mark the start of Hull's year as the UK City of Culture 2017. Artist Nayan Kulkarni created the installation for Look Up, a programme of temporary artworks designed for Hull's public spaces and places. It used one of the first B75 rotor blades manufactured in Hull.

The research on the causes of the is published in the scientific journal i-Perception today (Thursday 25th May 2017).

Explore further: Wind turbine with record-breaking rotors

More information: i-Perception, DOI: 10.1177/2041669517710031

Related Stories

Wind turbine with record-breaking rotors

July 30, 2012

Siemens has produced the world's longest rotor blades for wind turbines. Measuring 75 meters in length, the blades are almost as big as the wingspan of an Airbus A380. Beginning this fall, the B75 rotor blades will be installed ...

Generating eco-friendly power with metal rotor blades

May 7, 2015

Wind turbines deliver environmentally friendly electricity. Yet the fiber-reinforced plastics often used in very large rotor blades are almost impossible to recycle. Not so with steel blades: since these are composed of steel, ...

College watercraft project Jet Blade has three-ski design

May 18, 2015

A four-person team from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, have come up with a unique personal watercraft dubbed The Jet Blade. In terms of being durable, stable and agile, which were the project's goals, the Jet Blade ...

Lifting mechanism for mounting huge rotor blades

September 25, 2014

Siemens has created a special mechanism for mounting its 75-meter-long rotor blades for offshore wind farms. The lifting system makes assembly work safer and lets construction take place at higher wind speeds than was previously ...

Noise research to combat 'wind turbine syndrome'

June 1, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- University of Adelaide acoustics researchers are investigating the causes of wind turbine noise with the aim of making them quieter and solving 'wind turbine syndrome'.

Cutting costs in aircraft turbine production

August 3, 2015

Compressor disks for aircraft turbines are milled from a single piece of material. During processing, the blades begin to vibrate. Now, a novel clamping system boosts vibration absorption for the blades by more than 400 times, ...

Recommended for you

Chinese fans trash blackout as Google AI wins again

May 25, 2017

Chinese netizens fumed Thursday over a government ban on live coverage of Google algorithm AlphaGo's battle with the world's top Go player, as the programme clinched their three-match series in the ancient board game.

Shedding light on how humans walk... with robots

May 24, 2017

Learning how to walk is difficult for toddlers to master; it's even harder for adults who are recovering from a stroke, traumatic brain injury, or other condition, requiring months of intensive, often frustrating physical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.