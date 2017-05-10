How plankton and bacteria shape ocean spray

May 11, 2017
How plankton and bacteria shape ocean spray
A photograph of sea spray. Credit: Vicki H. Grassian.

As the oceans ebb and flow, the resulting waves and splashes form tiny bubbles. The bubbles burst and release a vapor—called sea spray aerosol—into the air. This aerosol scatters sunlight and is involved in forming clouds and ultimately climate. But no two bubbles are the same, University of California, San Diego, researchers report May 11 in the journal Chem. They analyzed sea spray and found that the atmospheric-changing properties of the bubbles are influenced by the presence of phytoplankton (microscopic ocean plants) and bacteria in the water.

Molecules that plankton and bacteria secrete can become incorporated into the bubbles, which ultimately release these compounds into the air. The molecules also mix with the chemicals and salts inside the particles, meaning that they are less able to carry water from the ocean—a property called hygroscopicity. This, in turn, affects the way the aerosol interacts with the sun's rays and influences cloud formation.

"We were surprised by how distinct the changes in the chemicals in the individual aerosol particles were," says senior author Vicki H. Grassian, co-director of the Center for Aerosol Impacts on Climate and the Environment at the University of California, San Diego. "This is a great result for us, as it helps us see more clearly how sea spray aerosol is involved in climate."

To reproduce phytoplankton blooms, the researchers used an experimental ocean at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography on the University of California's San Diego campus. They tested the aerosol produced in the waves at various points during the bloom and found that the times when bacteria fed on phytoplankton affected the molecules in the spray the most.

How plankton and bacteria shape ocean spray
This visual abstract depicts the findings of Cochran et al., who show that sea spray aerosol particles are defined by the molecular signatures in individual particles, shifted in response to changes in the activity of phytoplankton and bacteria in the seawater. Credit: Cochran et al./Chem 2017

"It's important to understand the impact natural processes have on the climate so we can build up a more accurate picture of climate change," says Grassian. "Given the sheer size and importance of the ocean, we know surprisingly little about what factors control what's in the sea spray aerosol that is constantly being produced in the waves. That's what we wanted to address with our study."

To understand the role of man-made pollution and other influences on climate change, we first need to understand the natural processes that are having an impact at the same time. The new research gives us a better understanding of natural changes in the chemistry of sea spray aerosol, the most abundant class of aerosol in the atmosphere.

The researchers next want to understand how this natural and abundant class of aerosol changes in the atmosphere when it mixes with pollution—ozone, nitrogen oxides, and other types of aerosol, including anthropogenic aerosols such as soot, fly ash, and secondary organic aerosol. The team is also working toward unraveling the fundamental chemical processes and molecular entities that define how sea spray aerosol particles influence climate through cloud formation.

"These efforts are bringing together scientists from around the world with expertise in different disciplines within chemistry to help solve these important questions," says first author Richard Cochran, a research scientist at the University of California, San Diego.

Explore further: Sea spray represents complex chemistry with big effects on climate

More information: Chem, Cochran et al.: "Molecular Diversity Between Individual Sea Spray Aerosol Particles: Influence of Ocean Biology on Particle Composition and Hygroscopicity" www.cell.com/chem/fulltext/S2451-9294(17)30120-1 , DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2017.03.007

Related Stories

Exploring ocean waters to characterize atmospheric aerosols

March 31, 2017

Aerosols are collections of fine particles, either biological or of other types, suspended in a gaseous medium. They play a major role in cloud formation and therefore have a strong impact on climate models. They are, however, ...

New link between ocean microbes and atmosphere uncovered

May 18, 2015

Few things are more refreshing than the kiss of sea spray on your face. You may not realize it, but that cool, moist air influences our climate by affecting how clouds are formed and how sunlight is scattered over the oceans. ...

Recommended for you

How plankton and bacteria shape ocean spray

May 11, 2017

As the oceans ebb and flow, the resulting waves and splashes form tiny bubbles. The bubbles burst and release a vapor—called sea spray aerosol—into the air. This aerosol scatters sunlight and is involved in forming clouds ...

Researchers develop new way to clear pollutants from water

May 10, 2017

When it comes to removing very dilute concentrations of pollutants from water, existing separation methods tend to be energy- and chemical-intensive. Now, a new method developed at MIT could provide a selective alternative ...

Self-assembling cyclic protein homo-oligomers

May 10, 2017

Cyclic proteins that assemble from multiple identical subunits (homo-oligomers) play key roles in many biological processes, including cell signaling and enzymatic catalysis and protein function. Researchers in Berkeley Lab's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.