UNH helps lead the way for campuses to measure their nitrogen footprints

April 18, 2017
UNH helps lead the way for campuses to measure their nitrogen footprints

Sustainability leadership efforts at the University of New Hampshire have contributed to a groundbreaking initiative to measure and reduce the nitrogen footprint left behind by campus activities like food waste and energy consumption. The new research is highlighted in the April 2017 special issue of Sustainability: The Journal of Record. The publication outlines research being done at UNH, and seven other institutions, to reduce emissions of reactive nitrogen (all forms of nitrogen except unreactive N2 gas) and prevent negative impacts on such things as water quality, air pollution, and climate change.

"Our goal is to make the a sustainability metric that all institutions across the world can track and manage," said Allison Leach, a doctoral candidate in natural resources and Earth systems science at UNH, a research associate at UNH's Sustainability Institute, and lead author of one of the featured studies in the journal. "A footprint connects our everyday choices, such as food, utilities, and transit, to nitrogen pollution in the environment. Reducing our nitrogen footprint is vital because it can negatively impact not only the environment but also human health, from effects like smog and acid rain to global ."

Leach, who is also a guest editor on the special issue, worked with Jennifer Andrews, a project director at UNH's Sustainability Institute, to integrate the Nitrogen Footprint Tool into the next generation Campus Carbon Calculator, originally developed at UNH in cooperation with Clean Air-Cool Planet. A paper in the journal's current publication focuses on that work and outlines a newly developed tool that will measure both campus carbon and nitrogen footprints. The online tool will be launched in Fall 2017 and will give accessibility to hundreds of campuses to record and keep track of their own nitrogen and carbon footprints.

"We have found that initiatives to reduce a campus's can also reduce its nitrogen footprint," said Leach. "For example, at UNH, using a tool like this to reduce our nitrogen footprint could create local environmental benefits like improving the of the Great Bay."

The journal's special issue features the first completed university-wide nitrogen footprint results. It brings together authors from eight institutions, including UNH, that make up the Nitrogen Footprint Tool (NFT) Network. The NFT helps estimate emissions of reactive nitrogen resulting from every day institutional activities like campus food service, energy use, transportation, fertilizer on grounds, and research activities. The publication features research, case studies and commentaries that call attention to the nitrogen footprint's impact and ways individuals and administrators can reduce it with strategies like simple food choices (vegetable protein rather than meat protein) and switching to renewable energy.

Research by John Aber, professor of natural resources and the environment, and Andrews is also included in the issue.

Explore further: New model helps universities map their nitrogen footprint

More information: An Integrated Tool for Calculating and Reducing Institution Carbon and Nitrogen Footprints, online.liebertpub.com/doi/pdfplus/10.1089/sus.2017.29092.aml

Related Stories

New model helps universities map their nitrogen footprint

August 15, 2013

The first institution-level model to estimate the amount of reactive nitrogen released into the environment—a contributor to smog, acid rain, and climate change—is enabling the University of Virginia to quantify its nitrogen ...

Calculate your nitrogen footprint

May 15, 2013

Carbon footprints are a familiar way to assess how green your lifestyle is, but now you can also measure your nitrogen footprint using a new tool, the N-Calculator.

A battery prototype powered by atmospheric nitrogen

April 13, 2017

As the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere, nitrogen has been an attractive option as a source of renewable energy. But nitrogen gas—which consists of two nitrogen atoms held together by a strong, triple covalent bond—doesn't ...

How much does that fertilizer REALLY cost?

October 6, 2016

Humans have more than doubled the amount of reactive nitrogen in the environment since the Industrial Revolution, with adverse consequences that include air and water pollution, biodiversity loss, ozone depletion, water acidification ...

Recommended for you

Mountain clouds—from rain makers to snow makers

April 18, 2017

Mountains challenge skiers, climbers, and road builders. But when it comes to clouds, they offer an assist. Researchers from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Colorado State University found that mountainous, water-ice ...

The new game of Russian Roulette for fire-prone ecosystems

April 18, 2017

Increasing prolonged periods of severe hot and dry weather during the first summer after wildfires is inhibiting vegetation recovery and causing loss of plant diversity, according to a new international study on climate ...

NASA snaps picture of new crack in Greenland ice shelf

April 17, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers working with NASA's Operation IceBridge has snapped a picture of a crack in the middle part of Petermann Glacier—it resides on Greenland's northern coast. The photo and other accompanying ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.