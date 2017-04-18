Trump to call commander of International Space Station

April 19, 2017 by Vivian Salama
ISS
ISS. Credit: NASA

President Donald Trump will speak next week to the commander of the orbiting International Space Station.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday the call with astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer will take place on April 24.

On that date, Whitson, the first woman to command the International Space Station, will have spent 535 days in space, the most time spent in space of any American astronaut.

Last month, Trump signed into legislation a law authorizing $19.5 billion in for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for the budget year that began Oct. 1.

Spicer says the call is partly intended to discuss the "importance of encouraging women to pursue careers in ."

The call will air live on NASA TV.

