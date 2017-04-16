Banning transshipment at-sea necessary to curb illegal fishing, researchers conclude

April 18, 2017

Banning transshipment at-sea—the transfer of fish and supplies from one vessel to another in open waters—is necessary to diminish illegal fishing, a team of researchers has concluded after an analysis of existing maritime regulations.

"This practice often occurs on the high seas and beyond the reach of any nation's jurisdiction, allowing ships fishing illegally to evade most monitoring and enforcement measures, offload their cargo, and resume fishing without returning to port," explains Jennifer Jacquet, an assistant professor in New York University's Department of Environmental Studies and one of the paper's co-authors. "It's one way that illegal are laundered into the seafood market."

"More significantly, transshipment at-sea can facilitate trafficking and exploitation of workers who are trapped and abused on fishing vessels because there is simply no authority present to protect those being exploited," adds Chris Ewell, an NYU undergraduate at the time of the study and the paper's lead author.

The paper, which appears in the journal Marine Policy.

In their study, the researchers focused on the of transshipment, which the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines as the "act of transferring the catch from one fishing vessel to either another fishing vessel or to a vessel used solely for the carriage of cargo."

Specifically, they examined transshipment at-sea regulations across 17 Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMOs)—multi-national entities responsible for regulating fisheries on the high seas—to create a "scorecard" on the permissibility of this practice around the globe.

The researchers note that transshipment at-sea regulations have become increasingly strict in most RFMOs since the late 1990s. However, in 2015, the year of study, only five RFMOs had mandated even a partial ban and only one RFMO, the South East Atlantic Fisheries Organization (SEAFO), has mandated a total ban on transshipment at-sea.

"A total ban on transshipment at-sea on the high seas would support the ability of oversight and enforcement agencies to detect and prevent and also likely reduce human trafficking and forced labor on the high seas," the study's authors recommend.

Explore further: Hidden no more: First-ever global view of transshipment in commercial fishing industry

More information: Christopher Ewell et al, Potential ecological and social benefits of a moratorium on transshipment on the high seas, Marine Policy (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.marpol.2017.04.004

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Chaining up diarrhoea pathogens

April 18, 2017

Researchers have clarified how vaccinations can combat bacterial intestinal diseases: vaccine-induced antibodies in the intestine chain up pathogens as they grow in the intestine, which prevents disease and surprisingly also ...

Termite gut holds a secret to breaking down plant biomass

April 17, 2017

In the Microbial Sciences Building at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the incredibly efficient eating habits of a fungus-cultivating termite are surprising even to those well acquainted with the insect's natural gift ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.