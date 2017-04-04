Thousands fail background checks for Uber, Lyft

April 5, 2017

Massachusetts officials say more than 10 percent of people who applied to drive for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft failed a required background check.

More than 62,000 were approved, including some who applied to drive for both companies.More than 8,200 failed the , which are required under a 2016 state law that officials have called the most stringent in the country.

Of the applicants who were denied, the figures released Wednesday show the largest number were turned away because their license had been suspended, they had been licensed to drive for less than three years, or they had multiple serious driving offenses.

More than 300 applicants had felony convictions on their record and 51 were registered .

Uber officials criticized the screening process as "unfair and unjust" to drivers.

Explore further: San Francisco district attorney expands Uber lawsuit

Related Stories

Uber pays $20 million to settle claims of driver deception

January 20, 2017

Uber Technologies is paying $20 million to settle allegations that it duped people into driving for its ride-hailing service with false promises about how much they would earn and how much they would have to pay to finance ...

Recommended for you

YouTube TV has some nifty features - and some big drawbacks

April 5, 2017

YouTube TV, Google's new streaming package of about 40 television channels, is the tech industry's latest bid to get cable-shunning millennials to pay for live TV over the internet. It offers intriguing advantages over rivals, ...

New efficiency record for low-cost solar cell

April 4, 2017

Researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) have achieved a new record efficiency for low-cost semi-transparent perovskite solar cells in a breakthrough that could bring down the cost of generating solar electricity.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.