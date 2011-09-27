US tries to stop spam scheme after accused mastermind nabbed

April 10, 2017 by Aritz Parra And Raphael Satter

The Justice Department says it is working to dismantle a global computer network that sent hundreds of millions of spam emails worldwide each year.

The Monday announcement comes after a Russian man alleged to be at the head of the so-called Kelihos botnet scheme was detained in Spain at the request of U.S. authorities. A criminal case against Pyotr Levashov remains sealed.

A civil complaint filed in U.S. court seeks to stop Levashov from continuing the scheme and calls him "one of the world's most notorious criminal spammers."

Authorities say Kelihos botnet also harvested login credentials and installed ransomware and other .

Explore further: Microsoft busts spam network

Related Stories

Microsoft busts spam network

September 27, 2011

Microsoft on Tuesday said it struck another blow in its battle against cyber crooks by busting a spam-sending network of virus-infected computers.

Mumblehard Linux botnet no longer active, takedown declared

April 11, 2016

(Tech Xplore)—The Mumblehard Linux botnet is out of the way. Malware researcher Marc-Etienne M. Léveillé trumpeted the good news on WeLiveSecurity from security company ESET: Mumblehard has been struck down, which means ...

Bank-stealing malware returns after US crackdown

July 11, 2014

Malicious software used to steal millions from bank accounts has re-emerged a month after US authorities broke up a major hacker network using the scheme, security researchers say.

Authorities bust 3 in infection of 13M computers

March 2, 2010

(AP) -- Authorities have smashed one of the world's biggest networks of virus-infected computers. It was a data vacuum that stole credit cards and online banking credentials from as many as 12.7 million poisoned PCs.

Recommended for you

Facebook launches digital assistant 'M' in US

April 6, 2017

Facebook on Thursday launched its digital assistant named "M" for US users of its Messenger application, ramping up the social network's efforts in artificial intelligence.

YouTube TV has some nifty features - and some big drawbacks

April 5, 2017

YouTube TV, Google's new streaming package of about 40 television channels, is the tech industry's latest bid to get cable-shunning millennials to pay for live TV over the internet. It offers intriguing advantages over rivals, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.