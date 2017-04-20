SeaWorld San Diego gets a furry surprise: a baby sea lion

In this photo provided by SeaWorld San Diego, a day-old California sea lion pup rests at the Animal Care Center in San Diego, Calif., Thursday, April 27, 2017. The park is caring for the sea lion pup that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother. The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from an Oceanside beach on Tuesday. (Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via AP) SeaWorld San Diego is caring for a sea lion that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother.

The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from a beach in the city of Oceanside on Tuesday.

The pup made a live appearance online hours after her birth.

The black-furred newborn is being nursed with a special milk formula through a feeding tube because the mother is too sick to care for her.

The park says the mother may have eaten shellfish or fish poisoned by domoic acid, a naturally occurring toxin from algae.

The park hopes the mother will feel better in a day or so and will take over caring for her pup.

