SeaWorld San Diego gets a furry surprise: a baby sea lion

April 28, 2017
SeaWorld San Diego gets a furry surprise: a baby sea lion
In this photo provided by SeaWorld San Diego, a day-old California sea lion pup rests at the Animal Care Center in San Diego, Calif., Thursday, April 27, 2017. The park is caring for the sea lion pup that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother. The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from an Oceanside beach on Tuesday. (Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via AP)

SeaWorld San Diego is caring for a sea lion that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother.

The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from a beach in the city of Oceanside on Tuesday.

The pup made a live appearance online hours after her birth.

The black-furred newborn is being nursed with a special milk formula through a because the mother is too sick to care for her.

The park says the mother may have eaten shellfish or fish poisoned by , a naturally occurring toxin from algae.

The park hopes the mother will feel better in a day or so and will take over caring for her pup.

SeaWorld San Diego gets a furry surprise: a baby sea lion
In this photo provided by SeaWorld San Diego, the park's senior animal care specialist, Kevin Robinson, left, and senior veterinarian, Dr. Todd Schmitt, perform a medical exam on a one-day-old California sea lion pup at SeaWorld in San Diego, Calif., Thursday, April 27, 2017. The park is caring for the sea lion pup that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother. The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from an Oceanside beach on Tuesday. (Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via AP)

SeaWorld San Diego gets a furry surprise: a baby sea lion
In this photo provided by SeaWorld San Diego, a day-old California sea lion pup rests at the Animal Care Center in San Diego, Calif., Thursday, April 27, 2017. The park is caring for the sea lion pup that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother. The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from an Oceanside beach on Tuesday. (Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via AP)

Explore further: It's an orca! Last killer whale is born at a SeaWorld park

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Researchers find means by which mushrooms glow

April 27, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from Russia, Brazil and Japan has uncovered the means by which two kinds of mushrooms glow in the dark. In their paper published on the open-access site Science Advances, the group describes ...

Using rooster testes to learn how the body fights viruses

April 27, 2017

Our bodies are constantly under siege by foreign invaders; viruses, bacteria and parasites that want to infiltrate our cells. A new study in the journal eLife sheds light on how germ cells - sperm and egg - protect themselves ...

Fukomys livingstoni, I presume?

April 27, 2017

Two new species of African mole-rat have been discovered by researchers at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), together with colleagues in Tanzania and at the University of Pretoria.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.