Scientists create new system of concrete building structures

April 25, 2017
Russian scientists create new system of concrete building structures
Scientists of SPbPU invented new system of concrete building structures. Credit: Peter the Great Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University

Professor Andrey Ponomarev of Peter the Great Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University and graduate student Alexander Rassokhin have developed several types of building blocks for construction based on nanostructured high-strength lightweight concrete reinforced with skew-angular composite coarse grids. The development has unique characteristics, enabling the increase of load-carrying capability by more than 200 percent and decrease in specific density of the construction by 80 percent. In addition, the blocks are resistant to corrosion, aggressive environments and excessive frost resistance.

Researchers calculated that the service life of the building structures made this reinforcement system will increase at least two to three times in comparison with its modern analogs.

"This system ensures structural integrity even in conditions of seismic activity, since the load is distributed throughout the structure as a whole, and not by individual reinforcement bars. The invention can be used in the of bridges and pedestrian crossings, non-metallic ships, and low-rise residential buildings," says Alexander Rassokhin.

The fundamentals of the research have been described in an article titled "Hybrid wood-polymer composites in " in the Magazine of Civil Engineering.

Russian scientists create new system of concrete building structures
Scientists of SPbPU created several types of building blocks based on nanostructured high-strength lightweight concrete, reinforced with skew-angular composite coarse grids. Credit: Peter the Great Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University

Explore further: Modern construction using long-forgotten techniques

More information: DOI: 10.5862/MCE.68.5

Related Stories

Modern construction using long-forgotten techniques

April 10, 2017

Researchers at ETH Zurich's Department of Architecture (D-ARCH) have developed a concrete floor system that does not require steel reinforcement and is 70 percent lighter than conventional concrete floors. Their design was ...

Decreasing the mass of aircraft with polymer composites

February 9, 2017

Members of the Department of Chemistry of Lomonosov Moscow State University have created unique polymer matrices for polymer composites based on novel phthalonitrile monomers. The materials are stronger than metals, which ...

Sensing the stresses in advanced composite structures

November 24, 2016

Advanced composites such as glass fibre reinforced polymers (GFRPs) are light, stiff, strong, durable materials that can be flexibly shaped to build large load-bearing structures. New research using data logged from sensors ...

Recommended for you

'Personal flying machine' maker plans deliveries this year

April 24, 2017

A Silicon Valley "flying car" startup, Kitty Hawk, reportedly backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, released a video Monday of its airborne prototype and announced plans for deliveries of a "personal flying machine" this ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.