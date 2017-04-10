Platypuses decapitated in 'despicable' Australia killings

April 11, 2017
The duck-bill platypus lives in deep waterside burrows and is one of only two egg-laying mammals
The duck-bill platypus lives in deep waterside burrows and is one of only two egg-laying mammals

Two platypuses have been found decapitated in Australia, with wildlife officials Tuesday saying they were deliberately killed in "despicable" acts of cruelty.

Three of the rare mammals were discovered dead at a botanical gardens in the rural town of Albury in New South Wales, two with their heads cut off.

Local rescue provider Hazel Cook, who had the bodies inspected by a vet, told the Border Mail newspaper the deaths were "definitely" not caused by another animal.

"You can actually see where they've tried to cut into the vertebrae," she said, adding that there was no way to tell if they were alive when they were decapitated.

"We have no idea why anyone would do that, especially to something as gentle as a platypus."

The New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Services said the platypuses had been found over the past five weeks.

"These appear to have been deliberately killed in a despicable act of cruelty to one of Australia's most loved animals," a spokeswoman said.

The duck-bill platypus, a timid and nocturnal animal that lives in deep waterside burrows, is one of only two egg-laying mammals. It is found only in eastern Australia.

Harming native animals in Australia can result in fines of up to Aus$11,000 (US$8,200) or six months in jail.

Explore further: Fossil of largest known platypus discovered in Australia

Related Stories

Fossil of largest known platypus discovered in Australia

November 4, 2013

No living mammal is more peculiar than the platypus. It has a broad, duck-like bill, thick, otter-like fur, and webbed, beaver-like feet. The platypus lays eggs rather than gives birth to live young, its snout is covered ...

Danger heats up for Australia's platypus

June 24, 2011

Global warming could shrink the habitat of Australia's duck-billed platypus by a third, researchers warned Friday, with hotter, drier temperatures threatening its survival.

Uni leads study on echidna sex life

August 22, 2007

A University of Adelaide-led project will study the genetic makeup of one of Australia's most iconic animals, the echidna, to give an unprecedented insight into their sex life and behaviour.

Secret lives of microbats investigated

February 21, 2017

The secret lives of microbats in the mid-west region of Western Australia are being revealed through a new research project at Murdoch University.

Recommended for you

Accurate DNA misspelling correction method

April 11, 2017

Researchers at the Institute of Basic Science (IBS) proved the accuracy of a recently developed gene editing method. This works as "DNA scissors" designed to identify and substitute just one nucleotide among the 3 billion. ...

Forget sponges: The earliest animals were marine jellies

April 10, 2017

When cartoonist and marine-biology teacher Steve Hillenburg created SpongeBob SquarePants in 1999, he may have backed the wrong side of one of the longest-running controversies in the field of evolutionary biology.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.