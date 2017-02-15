Ohio zoo euthanizes 29-year-old polar bear that had cancer

April 27, 2017
Ohio zoo euthanizes 29-year-old polar bear that had cancer
In this Nov. 19, 2012, file photo, polar bear Aurora, right, a female, gets acquainted with Nanuq, a male, during their first 24 hours together at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said it has euthanized Nanuq on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, after veterinarians determined he had liver cancer with limited treatment options. (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio says it has euthanized a 29-year-old male polar bear after veterinarians determined he had liver cancer with limited treatment options.

The bear euthanized Wednesday, Nanuq (NAN'-nook), fathered five surviving offspring in a species with a low reproductive rate.

Three are cubs born to the zoo's two female polar bears last November. Nanuq also fathered Nora, who moved from Columbus to the Oregon Zoo, and Luna, who remains at the Buffalo Zoo.

Officials say Nanuq was rescued as an orphaned cub in Alaska in 1988 and lived at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Wisconsin. He was moved to Buffalo in 2009 and to Columbus in 2012.

The zoo says Nanuq surpassed the median life expectancy for such a bear by eight years.

Explore further: Ohio zoo's polar bear moves to Chicago to find romance

Related Stories

Bears breed across species borders

April 19, 2017

Senckenberg scientists have sequenced the entire genomes of four bear species, making it now possible to analyze the evolutionary history of all bears at the genome level. It shows that gene flow, or gene exchange, between ...

Recommended for you

Using rooster testes to learn how the body fights viruses

April 27, 2017

Our bodies are constantly under siege by foreign invaders; viruses, bacteria and parasites that want to infiltrate our cells. A new study in the journal eLife sheds light on how germ cells - sperm and egg - protect themselves ...

Fukomys livingstoni, I presume?

April 27, 2017

Two new species of African mole-rat have been discovered by researchers at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), together with colleagues in Tanzania and at the University of Pretoria.

Researchers find means by which mushrooms glow

April 27, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from Russia, Brazil and Japan has uncovered the means by which two kinds of mushrooms glow in the dark. In their paper published on the open-access site Science Advances, the group describes ...

Barley genome sequenced

April 26, 2017

Looking for a better beer or single malt Scotch whiskey? A team of researchers at the University of California, Riverside may have you covered. They are among a group of 77 scientists worldwide who have sequenced the complete ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.