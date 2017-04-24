NASA examines newly formed Tropical Depression 3W in 3-D

April 25, 2017
NASA examines newly formed Tropical Depression 3W in 3-D
On April 14, 2017 at 1901 UTC (3:01 p.m. EDT) the GPM satellite found some of storms within Tropical Depression 03W were dropping rain at a rate of over 215 mm (8.5 inches) per hour. Some tall convective storm tops were reaching altitudes greater than 17.8 km (11.0 miles). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Tropical Depression 03W formed in the Pacific Ocean west of Guam on April 24, 2017, and data from the Global Precipitation Measurement Mission or GPM core satellite was used to look at the storm in 3-D. Tropical Depression 03W formed on April 24 at 2100 UTC (5 p.m. EDT) about 201 nautical miles north-northwest of Yap.

The GPM core observatory satellite had an excellent view of Tropical Depression 03W or TD03W when it flew over on April 14, 2017 at 1901 UTC (3:01 p.m. EDT). The GPM satellite found that the newly formed contained some very powerful convective storms. Intense storms in the middle of the organizing convective cluster were dropping precipitation at extreme rates. GPM's Microwave Imager (GMI) and Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) instruments unveiled tall convective storm towers on the eastern side of this cluster of storms that were dropping rain at a rate of over 215 mm (8.5 inches) per hour.

GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japanese space agency JAXA.

A 3-D examination of organizing TD03W's rainfall structure was constructed at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland by using GPM's Radar (DPR Ku Band). Those data showed that tall convective storm tops on the left side of the cluster were reaching altitudes greater than 17.8 km (11.0 miles). "Intense downpours in some of these storms were returning radar reflectivity values exceeding 59.7 dBZ to the satellite," said Hal Pierce, who created the imagery and an animation at NASA Goddard.

The video will load shortly
On April 14, 2017 at 1901 UTC (3:01 p.m. EDT) the GPM satellite found some of storms within Tropical Depression 03W were dropping rain at a rate of over 215 mm (8.5 inches) per hour. Some tall convective storm tops were reaching altitudes greater than 17.8 km (11.0 miles). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

"dBZ" means "decibel relative to Z." It is a logarithmic unit used in weather radar to compare the equivalent reflectivity factor (Z) of a radar signal reflected off a remote object (like raindrops) to the return of a droplet of rain with a diameter of 1 millimeter.

On April 25, 2017 at 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT), TD03W had maximum sustained winds near 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph). It was centered near 13.1 degrees north latitude and 135.5 degrees east longitude, about 256 nautical miles northwest of Yap. TD03W was moving to the west-northwest at 4 knots (4.6 mph/7.4 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) predicts that TD03W will become slightly more powerful. Sustained maximum wind speeds are expected to reach about 45 knots (~52 mph), which would bring it to tropical strength as it curves the northeast.

JTWC then expects vertical wind shear to dampen further intensification and lead to its dissipation on about April 28, 2017.

Explore further: NASA measures rainfall rates in Tropical Cyclone Maarutha

Related Stories

NASA measures rainfall rates in Tropical Cyclone Maarutha

April 18, 2017

Tropical Storm Maarutha became the first tropical cyclone of 2017 in the Bay of Bengal when it formed on April 15, 2017. Although the tropical cyclone only lived two days, NASA gathered rainfall rate data on it on the day ...

NASA sees heavy rain in Tropical Depression Ma-on

November 10, 2016

Tropical cyclones have been forming frequently in the Western Pacific Ocean since July 2016. Thirty-six named tropical cyclones have formed in the Western Pacific in less than five months with 14 of them becoming typhoons.

NASA catches a tropical cyclone's birth in 3-D

April 3, 2015

Tropical Cyclone 05W was born in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on April 3 west of the island of Pohnpei when the GPM satellite passed over it and analyzed its rainfall rates. That GPM data was made into a 3-D image that ...

Recommended for you

Researchers solve the century-old mystery of Blood Falls

April 25, 2017

A research team led by the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Colorado College has solved a century-old mystery involving a famous red waterfall in Antarctica. New evidence links Blood Falls to a large source of salty water ...

Mystery of the missing mercury at the Great Salt Lake

April 25, 2017

Around 2010, the deep waters of Utah's Great Salt Lake contained high levels of toxic methylmercury. Mercury measurements in waterfowl surrounding the lake led to a rare human consumption advisory for ducks.

Research shows global warming making oceans more toxic

April 25, 2017

Climate change is predicted to cause a series of maladies for world oceans including heating up, acidification, and the loss of oxygen. A newly published study published online in the April 24 edition of the Proceedings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.