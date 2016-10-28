Image: Proba-1 images Calanda reservoir

April 20, 2017
Imag: Proba-1 images Calanda reservoir
Credit: ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The blue of the Calanda reservoir amid the rugged landscape of northeastern Spain, as seen by ESA's oldest – and one of its smallest – Earth-observing missions, Proba-1, midway through its 15th year of operations.

Located around 120 km southeast of the city of Zaragoza, and built within a surrounding gorge, the reservoir is used for and fishing. The town of Calanda is visible at the top of the image.

Researchers can use Proba-1's hyperspectral camera to gather data on the reservoir's water quality and phytoplankton content.

The cubic-metre Proba-1 is the first in ESA's series of satellites aimed at flight-testing new space technologies. It was launched on 22 October 2001 but is still going strong, having since been reassigned to ESA's Earth observation duties.

Proba-1's main hyperspectral CHRIS imager records 15 m-resolution scenes across a programmable selection of up to 62 spectral bands, from a variety of viewing angles. It is supplemented by a 5 m-resolution black-and-white microcamera.

Other innovations include what were then novel gallium-arsenide solar cells, the use of startrackers for gyroless attitude control, one of the first – now the longest such item operating in orbit – and one of ESA's first ERC32 microprocessors to run Proba-1's agile computer.

Explore further: Image: Proba-1 view of Lena River Delta

Related Stories

Image: Uluru imaged by Proba-1 HRC

January 14, 2016

Uluru/Ayers Rock in the Australian outback, imaged from 600 km away by the smallest camera on one of ESA's smallest satellites – the technology demonstrator turned-operational Earth-observing mission Proba-1.

Image: Proba-1 images Ice station Svalbard

April 21, 2016

Long shadows cast across the snow give a frosty view of the covered domes of Europe's most northerly ground station, as seen by the smallest camera on ESA's veteran Proba-1 minisatellite.

Recommended for you

Hubble celebrates 27 years with two close friends

April 20, 2017

This stunning cosmic pairing of the two very different looking spiral galaxies NGC 4302 and NGC 4298 was imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The image brilliantly captures their warm stellar glow and brown, mottled ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.