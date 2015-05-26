'Eco-treehouse' could be future of home building

April 25, 2017 by Grant Hill
‘Eco-treehouse’ could be future of home building
Credit: University of Dundee

A University of Dundee researcher has worked with architects to produce conceptual designs for a luxury 'eco-treehouse' capable of housing a family, regulating its own temperature and functioning on a self-maintaining, low-energy cycle.

Civil Engineering lecturer Dr Anthony Leung has devised a conceptual building in order to demonstrate how modern urban development and environmental protection need not be mutually antagonistic. His sustainable design makes use of advanced engineering concepts to work with, rather than against, nature.

Conventional building materials are eschewed in favour of sustainable substitutes wherever possible, with living mature trees potentially acting as the building's supporting columns. A temperature regulation system cuts by making use of climbing plants on the exterior walls and wooden floor slabs with excellent thermal insulation properties.

Extra protection could be provided by the tree canopy, which serves as a natural shelter, shielding the building from snow and rain. Grass is proposed to create a green roof for collecting rain water and regulating urban run-off. The run-off water could be directed to a mini-wastewater treatment plant where it is filtered for household use while any organic waste generated within the house could be collected and filtered in order to provide nutrition to the trees.

"Structurally speaking, a tree trunk of adequately large diameter would be strong and stiff against both compression and tension," he explained. "It can carry and then transmit floor loads to the foundation soil. No wood would be lumbered for space and residents can feel at home in nature. Living in harmony with the natural environment has multiple potential benefits that have, however, been undermined by the power of nature in the past.

"The point of developing this concept is to demonstrate how we can borrow the power of nature to create natural shelter for human beings in a modern, yet ecologically friendly way. This is not a proposed building in a specific site but something that will hopefully add to the debate around construction techniques."

As modern construction methods are often energy intensive they result in high carbon emissions. Dr Leung says that the sustainability nature of current processes could be further enhanced and the pressure to develop/redevelop urban spaces means engineers, architects, owners and other professionals involved in the construction industry have a responsibility to embrace radical solutions towards a more sustainable world.

"It is a moment of paradigm shift for civil engineers to develop more innovative and low carbon emissions construction principles and methods that do not only protect our natural environment, but also work with it to create a more sustainable and resilient built environment for combating against the negative impact brought by the future environmental change," he said.

"We all have to do our bit and to minimise the continuous depletion of limited resources in the industry for a more sustainable society."

Explore further: Green-mix concrete as an environmentally friendly building material

Related Stories

Carnegie Mellon University launches carbon emissions index

March 20, 2017

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) today announced the creation of a new index that will measure carbon dioxide emissions from the U.S. electrical power generation sector. The Carnegie ...

Researchers develop blueprint for future Indian cities

February 16, 2017

Researchers at the University of Birmingham worked with children, young people and their families living in a new urban development in India to understand the everyday experiences of urban transformation – with the results ...

The lab that's betting on low-tech

December 19, 2016

From the Saint Loup Chapel in Pompaples to the soon-to-be-completed Vidy Theatre Pavilion in Lausanne, the lab run by Yves Weinand is developing new innovations based on an age-old material: wood. A newly published book highlights ...

A raincoat for houses

December 28, 2016

The construction industry is preparing to use textiles from the clothing and footwear industries. Gore-Tex-like membranes, which are usually found in weather-proof jackets and trekking shoes, are now being studied to build ...

Recommended for you

'Personal flying machine' maker plans deliveries this year

April 24, 2017

A Silicon Valley "flying car" startup, Kitty Hawk, reportedly backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, released a video Monday of its airborne prototype and announced plans for deliveries of a "personal flying machine" this ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.