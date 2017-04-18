How to protect cells from selfish mitochondrial DNA

April 20, 2017
Mitochondrial DNA , mtDNA
Structure of the human mitochondrial genome. Credit: Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0

Using yeast cells as a model, scientists from the A.N. Belozersky Institute of Physico-Chemical Biology, Lomonosov Moscow State University investigated the mechanisms that allow cells to protect themselves from invasion of selfish mitochondrial DNA molecules. The findings were published in the Journal of Cell Science.

The information on the structure and functioning of a cell is encoded in its DNA. While most of this information is encoded in nuclear DNA, a small but essential part is stored separately in mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). The main role of mitochondria is to convert energy into ATP—the "molecular currency" of a cell. Mitochondrial DNA encodes some of the proteins involved in mitochondrial function. Selfish mitochondrial DNA emerge as a result of mutations. Such mtDNA molecules usually contain large deletions. These mtDNA molecules do not contain information necessary for mitochondrial operation, but have a competitive advantage over functional mtDNA molecules—being shorter than the normal mtDNA, selfish mtDNA molecules are able to replicate faster than the normal ones. As a result, eventually selfish mtDNAs replace functional mtDNA molecules. The accumulation of selfish mtDNA molecules in the can impair mitochondria functioning and induce pathologies. In their work the scientists investigated potential strategies to protect cells from selfish mtDNA clonal expansion.

Dmitry Knorre, a senior researcher at the A.N. Belozersky Institute of Physico-Chemical Biology, the corresponding author of the study shares: "We have crossed containing different (normal and selfish) variants of mtDNA and observed the results of their "competition". This experiment was possible because diploid yeast cells, in contrast to mammalian zygotes, inherit mtDNAs from both gametes (parents)."

The biologists have found out that the uncouplers of oxidative phosphorylation (namely, compounds, which decrease the efficiency of mitochondrial energy conversion) change the results of this "competition" in favor of functional mtDNA. Notably, this effect of uncouplers could be observed only in those cells, where mitochondria could divide into separate fragments and undergo intracellular digestion.

Dmitry Knorre says: "We've found that uncouplers stimulate the mitochondrial turnover in the cells. However, this effect is well pronounced only in zygotes but not in haploid yeast cells. Perhaps, the digestion of non-functional mitochondria is an evolutionary conserved mechanism protecting organisms from invasion of selfish mtDNA during sexual reproduction."

In their research, the scientists have used fluorescence microscopy and electron microscopy and also molecular biology techniques.

The biologists are going to continue studying mitochondria degradation mechanisms at different stages of the yeast life cycle. They want to find out how the cellular molecular machinery of "mitochondria digestion" recognizes bad mtDNAs hidden by two membrane layers and how the cell decides whether to eliminate this mitochondrion or not.

Explore further: For veterans with Gulf War Illness, an explanation for the unexplainable symptoms

More information: Iuliia E. Karavaeva et al, Mitochondrial depolarization in yeast zygotes inhibits clonal expansion of selfish mtDNA, Journal of Cell Science (2017). DOI: 10.1242/jcs.197269

Related Stories

Study unlocks more about cancer

February 10, 2015

Ground-breaking research from Griffith University on the Gold Coast has some scientists wondering if the entire study of cellular biology needs to be adjusted.

Cell-free circulating mtDNA identifies Parkinson's disease

December 10, 2015

(HealthDay)—Cell-free circulating mitochondrial DNA (ccf-mtDNA) from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is reduced in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), according to research published in the December issue of the Annals of ...

Recommended for you

Black phosphorus holds promise for the future of electronics

April 20, 2017

Discovered more than 100 years ago, black phosphorus was soon forgotten when there was no apparent use for it. In what may prove to be one of the great comeback stories of electrical engineering, it now stands to play a crucial ...

Uncovering a novel mechanism in cell division

April 19, 2017

Northwestern Medicine scientists have revealed the role amino-terminal methylation plays in a specific protein in the centromere, a region of the chromosome important in cell division, and how the dysregulation of this protein ...

Killing flu viruses with help from a frog

April 18, 2017

Frog mucus is loaded with molecules that kill bacteria and viruses, and researchers are beginning to investigate it as a potential source for new anti-microbial drugs. One of these "host defense peptides," courtesy of a colorful ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.