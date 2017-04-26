Britons shun ebooks due to 'screen fatigue'

April 27, 2017
Britain's sale of ebooks fell three percent to £538 million, continuing a trend already observed in 2015
Britain's sale of ebooks fell three percent to £538 million, continuing a trend already observed in 2015

British sales of ebooks are waning, trade figures revealed Thursday, suggesting readers were suffering from "screen fatigue".

Britain's publishing industry had a record-breaking year in 2016, with sales of books and journals recording their fastest year-on-year growth in a decade to reach £4.8 billion ($6.2 billion, 5.7 billion euros), their highest ever level.

But sales of ebooks fell three percent to £538 million, continuing a trend already observed in 2015.

"There is generally a sense that people are now getting screen tiredness, or fatigue, from so many devices being used, watched or looked at in their week," Stephen Lotinga, of The Publishers Association trade organisation, told The Guardian newspaper.

Most impacted by the decline were consumer ebooks—comprising fiction, non-fiction and children's titles—which dropped 17 percent year-on-year to £204 million.

Despite the drop in sales, digital sales overall still rose by six percent due to sales of audiobooks (up 28 percent) and academic/professional digital books (up six percent).

Overall, digital sales made up 35 percent of total revenues.

Meanwhile sales of physical rose by eight percent on the year to £3 billion, their highest level since 2012 with consumer titles increasing by nine percent.

A statement from The Publishers Association argued that "striking front covers" and the "resurgence" of bookshops in town centres were the reasons behind the jump in physical .

In any case, it said, "a book is already the ultimate portable device".

Explore further: Ebook sales skyrocketed in 2011: industry

Related Stories

Despite slow start, ebooks gain ground in Europe

October 11, 2012

Electronic books, which have sparked excited chatter for several years in the publishing world, are now gaining momentum among European readers, despite a late start compared to the US, industry insiders say.

NPD: US holiday electronics sales drop 5.9 percent

January 8, 2012

(AP) -- U.S. sales of consumer electronics fell 5.9 percent this past holiday season, as smartphones cannibalize sales of standalone gadgets like cameras, camcorders and GPS navigation devices.

Flat year for US music industry, survey says

March 27, 2013

US music industry sales held nearly steady in 2012 as gains from digital subscription services offset further declines in physical disc sales, an industry survey showed Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Wireless power could enable ingestible electronics

April 27, 2017

Researchers at MIT, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory have devised a way to wirelessly power small electronic devices that can linger in the digestive tract indefinitely after being swallowed. ...

New design tool to enable global roaming smart phones

April 26, 2017

Wireless communications is a technology that is used every day. Across society, there is a move away from using the internet on desktop computers and towards smartphones, tablets and laptops. Engineers at the University of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.