13 big businesses urge Trump to stay in Paris deal

April 26, 2017
Big businesses say they want to help the transition to clean energy. Pictured here is an unused coal mine in Black Mountain, Vir
Big businesses say they want to help the transition to clean energy. Pictured here is an unused coal mine in Black Mountain, Virginia.

Thirteen big businesses, including oil giant Shell and retailer Walmart, on Wednesday urged US President Donald Trump to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The deal signed by more than 190 countries in 2015 called for lower emissions to ease the threat of global warming.

"As businesses concerned with the well-being of our customers, our investors, our communities, and our suppliers, we are strengthening our climate resilience, and we are investing in renewables, efficiency, nuclear, biofuels, carbon capture, sequestration, and other innovative technologies that can help achieve a clean energy transition," said the letter, published online by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.

"For this transition to succeed, however, governments must lead as well," it added.

"US business interests are best served by a stable and practical framework facilitating an effective and balanced global response. We believe the Paris Agreement provides such a framework."

The letter was signed by oil giants BP and Shell and technology powerhouses Google, Intel and Microsoft.

Other signatories included Dupont, General Mills, National Grid, Novartis, the utility giant PG and E, Schneider Electric, Unilever and Walmart.

Trump promised during his campaign to cancel US participation in the Paris agreement, but has since said he had "an open mind" on the matter.

Oil giant ExxonMobil has previously called for the United States to stay in the Paris accord.

ExxonMobil's former chief executive, Rex Tillerson, now US Secretary of State, has also spoken in favor of the United States staying at the table.

On Tuesday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said he believes Trump should remain part of the deal, but renegotiate it.

The White House has said it will announce a decision next month.

