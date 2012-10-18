Berlin to expand bike lines, approves self-driving car test

April 7, 2017
In this June 1, 2014 file photo, people cycle towards the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Officials and cycling campaigners in Berlin have agreed to massively expand bike lanes with the goal of reducing car traffic in the German capital. Local media report that the two sides agreed on an annual investment of some 50 million euros ($53 million). Berlin daily B.Z. reported Friday. April 7, 2017 that the money will be used to create protected bike lines of the kind seen in Chicago and New York, build 100 kilometers of dedicate cycling highways and install 100,000 bike parking spaces. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP,file)

Officials and cycling campaigners in Berlin have agreed to budget about 50 million euros ($53 million) a year to expand bike use with the goal of reducing car traffic in the German capital.

Berlin daily B.Z. reported Friday that the money will be used to create protected bike lanes of the kind seen in Chicago and New York, build 100 kilometers (62 miles) of dedicate cycling highways and install 100,000 bike parking spaces.

The city was once considered a haven for cyclists but has fallen behind other European and North American cities in recent years.

Seventeen were killed on Berlin's roads in 2016.

Separately, authorities approved a test track for to drive along the Strasse des 17. Juni boulevard that stretches westward from the iconic Brandenburg Gate.

