It's still a bad idea to text while driving even with a head-up display

April 13, 2017
car
Credit: Steffen Thoma/Public Domain

Drivers commonly perform secondary tasks while behind the wheel to navigate or communicate with others, which has led to a significant increase in the number of injuries and fatalities attributed to distracted driving. Advances in wearable technology, particularly devices such as Google Glass, which feature voice control and head-up display (HUD) functionalities, raise questions about how these devices might impact driver attention when used in vehicles. New human factors/ergonomics research examines how these interface characteristics can have a deleterious effect on safety.

In their Human Factors article, "Driving While Interacting With Google Glass: Investigating the Combined Effect of Head-Up Display and Hands-Free Input on Driving Safety and Multitask Performance," authors Kathryn Tippey, Elayaraj Sivaraj, and Thomas Ferris observed the performance of 24 participants in a driving simulator. The participants engaged in four texting-while-driving tasks: baseline (driving only), and driving plus reading and responding to text messages via (a) a smartphone keyboard, (b) a voice-to text system, and (c) Google Glass' voice-to-text system using HUD.

The authors found that driving performance degraded regardless of secondary texting type, but manual entry led to slower reaction times and significantly more eyes-off-road glances than voice-to-text input using both smartphones and Google Glass. Glass' HUD function required only a change in eye direction to read and respond to text messages, rather than the more disruptive change in head and body posture associated with smartphones. Participants also reported that Glass was easier to use and interfered less with driving than did the other devices tested.

Tippey, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Center for Research and Innovation in Systems Safety at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says, "Our evidence suggests that adding voice input and using an HUD can make secondary tasks like texting while driving less unsafe. However, regardless of entry or display method, it is not safe to perform these types of secondary task while driving in environments where the workload from driving is already heavy."

Explore further: Drivers, don't trade in your smartphone for Google Glass yet

More information: Kathryn G. Tippey et al, Driving While Interacting With Google Glass, Human Factors (2017). DOI: 10.1177/0018720817691406

Related Stories

Drivers, don't trade in your smartphone for Google Glass yet

September 24, 2014

Texting while driving with Google Glass is clearly a distraction, a new University of Central Florida study has concluded—but there is a twist. In the study, texting Glass users outperformed smartphone users when regaining ...

WSU researcher wants to make Google Glass safer for drivers

November 20, 2013

With his Google Glass in place over his right eye, Jibo He weaves in and out of traffic, careful to maintain his speed and avoid obstacles along the road. He takes his focus off the road and sneaks a peak at the Glass screen ...

Smartphone apps can help texting-while-driving addicts

November 25, 2012

Txting n drivng? It's against the law in 39 states, but that hasn't stopped many of us from reaching for the phone while we're on the road. The chime of a new text message is enticing, and the urge to look at it is almost ...

What factors motivate people to text while driving?

February 23, 2015

Nearly a third of adult drivers text while driving, despite the increased risk of accidents, stricter laws against it, and many awareness-raising efforts. What motivates this behavior and why it is so difficult to discourage ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.