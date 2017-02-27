Video: How a butterfly builds its wings

March 1, 2017

Nipam Patel started collecting butterflies when he was 8. Now an evolutionary and developmental biologist at UC Berkeley, Patel and his team are using innovative techniques to try to figure out something that's fascinated but eluded scientists for years: How butterflies develop their extraordinary colors and patterns.

A new video from the California Academy of Sciences, posted on its bioGraphic website, takes viewers inside Patel's lab to watch how the are literally opening windows into and, using time-lapse microscopy, showing exactly how they build their structures and colors.

The video will load shortly
Credit: University of California - Berkeley

Explore further: Butterflies' wing patterns change with the seasons

Related Stories

Butterflies' wing patterns change with the seasons

July 7, 2016

Tropical butterflies adapt to their environment to improve their chances of survival. The changes are triggered by hormone signals that transmit information about temperature to the butterflies' tissues. Biologist Ana Rita ...

Zoologist bemoans the continuing loss of butterfly species

July 15, 2016

(Phys.org)—Jeremy Thomas, a zoologist with the University of Oxford, has written a Perspective piece for the journal Science offering an overview of the declining numbers of butterfly species around the globe and the reasons ...

Recommended for you

Shedding new light on the evolution of the squid

February 28, 2017

Octopus, cuttlefish and squid are well known in the invertebrate world. With their ink-squirting decoy technique, ability to change colour, bizarre body plan and remarkable intelligence they highlight that lacking a back-bone ...

Road salt alternatives alter aquatic ecosystems

February 28, 2017

Organic additives found in road salt alternatives—such as those used in the commercial products GeoMelt and Magic Salt—act as a fertilizer to aquatic ecosystems, promoting the growth of algae and organisms that eat algae, ...

See how Zika infection changes a human cell

February 28, 2017

The Zika virus taking hold of the inner organelles of human liver and neural stem cells has been captured via light and electron microscopy. In Cell Reports on February 28, researchers in Germany show how the African and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.