Toxicity of metals from River Deba sediments

March 21, 2017
The incorporation into the body of metals from the River Deba sediments is simulated
A sampling point located in the middle zone of the Deba catchment, downriver from the town of Bergara (Gipuzkoa, Basque Country, Spain). Credit: Jessica Unda / UPV/EHU

Researchers are studying the contamination of sediments and particulate matter across the River Deba catchment, one of the most affected by discharged waste water in the province of Gipuzkoa. The research is led by Estilita Ruiz-Romera.

A recent study by the group has concluded that "not all the metal contained in the sediments directly affects , but that only a fraction of these metals can be incorporated into the human body," explained Jessica Unda, a researcher in the Department of Chemical Engineering and the Environment. In the study, the researchers analysed the bioaccessibility of the metals present in the sediments—in other words, the percentage of metal that can end up diluted in human gastrointestinal fluids.

The researchers simulated in vitro the release of these metals in the gastrointestinal tract: they subjected , which had been gathered at locations from the River Deba catchment area in 2011 and 2012, to specific conditions characteristic of the stomach phase and the intestinal phase (conditions in terms of temperatures, enzymes, stomach acids, etc.). According to the conclusions produced by the research, "It is the discharging of urban and industrial that contributes towards or discharges the more bioaccessible metals," explained Unda. "With respect to temporal variation, we have seen that in some locations, the risk of human toxicity due to bioaccessibility has been reduced" due to the commissioning of the Epele (Arrasate-Mondragon) treatment plant in 2012.

Change in environmental directives

In the study, they compared the results with others obtained through chemical methods and concluded that the physiological method "offers higher results than the chemical methods," which leads them to think that "a more realistic simulation of the conditions of the is more suitable in the bioaccessibility analysis," said Unda. The researchers stress that "European directives should introduce and the analysis matrix to go a step further. This work set out to emphasise the importance of sediment, because it is a vector that transports these metals. Yet it is a matrix that has been little studied."

The Water Framework Directive stipulates that the ecological quality of a catchment must be determined using the total concentration of the metals in the sediments, "but it is not sufficient to stipulate the level of toxicity of the catchment only through the total concentration of metal in it. It is necessary to analyse a more direct line between the content and human health, which would be by means of bioaccessibility," Unda said.

River sediments, a dynamic reserve of pollutants

More information: Jessica Unda-Calvo et al, Chemical and physiological metal bioaccessibility assessment in surface bottom sediments from the Deba River urban catchment: Harmonization of PBET, TCLP and BCR sequential extraction methods, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.ecoenv.2016.12.029

Related Stories

River sediments, a dynamic reserve of pollutants

May 8, 2015

The UPV/EHU's Hydrology and Environment Research Group has located the stretches in the River Deba and its tributaries posing the greatest potential hazard owing to their high metal content, has identified the sources of ...

Urban gardens and human health

November 12, 2015

Researchers from UPM the assess the human health risk of exposure to metals in urban gardens by assessing their oral bioaccessibility.

Metal exposure – a factor in bat population decline

June 9, 2016

Scientists at the University of York have led the first full-scale national assessment of metal contamination in bats, showing that many bats in the UK contain levels of metals high enough to cause toxic effects.

Recommended for you

Unravelling Earth's magnetic field

March 21, 2017

ESA's Swarm satellites are seeing fine details in one of the most difficult layers of Earth's magnetic field to unpick – as well as our planet's magnetic history imprinted on Earth's crust.

Last remnant of North American ice sheet on track to vanish

March 20, 2017

The last piece of the ice sheet that once blanketed much of North America is doomed to disappear in the next several centuries, says a new study by researchers at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia and the University ...

Dead zones may threaten coral reefs worldwide

March 20, 2017

Dead zones affect dozens of coral reefs around the world and threaten hundreds more according to a new study by Smithsonian scientists published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Watching a massive coral ...

Preserving the memory of glaciers

March 19, 2017

Locked up in about 140 metres (460 feet) of ice capping a Bolivian mountain lie 18,000 years of climate history, dating back to an epoch when humans were only just learning to farm.

