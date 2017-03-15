Taxi drivers in Spain strike against Uber and Cabify

March 16, 2017

Taxi drivers in Spain's two main cities are striking to urge authorities to protect their regulated service against companies like Uber and Cabify, which offer cheaper services.

In Barcelona, were stopping for 12 hours Thursday, causing disruptions that were most intense at the airport and train stations.

Thousands of cabbies also blocked the in Madrid for a two-hour mid-morning protest.

Representatives of the main unions complained in a letter to that the liberalization of the car-hailing market undermined the cabbies' livelihood because multinationals can afford a cheaper service.

Uber said in an e-mailed statement it understands the concerns of drivers faced "with a change of the mobility system" and that it is open to industry talks. Cabify didn't respond to requests for comment.

Explore further: Chilean cabbies block traffic in protest against Uber

Related Stories

Uber pays $20 million to settle claims of driver deception

January 20, 2017

Uber Technologies is paying $20 million to settle allegations that it duped people into driving for its ride-hailing service with false promises about how much they would earn and how much they would have to pay to finance ...

Uber files complaint with EU against Hungary

August 10, 2016

Ride-hailing app Uber filed a complaint on Wednesday with the European Commission against Hungary, where legislation came into force in July practically banning the service.

Recommended for you

Liquid fuel for future computers

March 15, 2017

Researchers at ETH Zurich and IBM Research Zurich have built a tiny redox flow battery. This means that future computer chip stacks—in which individual chips are stacked like pancakes to save space and energy—could be ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.