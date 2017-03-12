One synthetic molecule, two doorways into cell

March 13, 2017
One synthetic molecule, two doorways into cell
A 3-D printed model of the synthesized ion channel (left) and the high-throughput transmembrane electrical recorder that records the ion current that pases through the channels (right). Credit: Kyoto University iCeMS

Shuhei Furukawa from Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and colleagues in Japan synthesised polyhedral-shaped porous molecules that rotate in a double layer of lipids, exposing different-shaped openings. These openings allowed the molecule to conduct ions from one side of the artificial lipid membrane to the other in two distinct ways. Chemists had previously synthesised molecules that conduct ions across a lipid membrane, but incorporating two different openings into a single molecule remained elusive.

Ion channels are porous proteins present in the membranes of all living cells. They are responsible for managing the transportation of ions across the cell membrane, creating electrical signals that initiate various cellular processes. Most have a single opening, but a unique family of channels have two. Researchers would like to have a clearer understanding of how these two-pored channels work and whether they might be implicated in some diseases. Designing synthetic channels is one way to go about this.

Furukawa and his team synthesised a molecule made of the chemical element rhodium. The molecule is shaped like a cuboctahedron, with eight triangular and six square faces. The rhodium-based molecule was embedded into a double layer of lipids. The team then synthesized short and long alkoxy chains made of hydrogen, carbon and oxygen molecules, which attached the molecule to the surrounding lipids.

They found that the rhodium-based molecule rotated inside the lipid bilayer, exposing at any one time a smaller triangular- or a larger square-shaped channel. Each shape led to a different state of electrical conductance. The molecule was also found to rotate more slowly when it was attached to the longer alkoxy chains, increasing the amount of time the channel remained open before the molecule continued its rotation.

"Rotational dynamics is the key to switching between distinct conductance states to expose either the triangular or square apertures to the aqueous phase," write the researchers in their study published in the journal Chem.

The team also found that changing the metal they used from rhodium to copper changed the molecule's permeability: while the rhodium-based molecule is permeable to ions with two positive charges, like calcium, the copper-based molecule only transports ions with a single positive charge, like potassium.

Further studies are underway to improve the molecule's design so the pores are open more often and the can be switched from one state to the other using external stimuli.

Explore further: Researchers use new approach to create triangulene molecule

More information: Ryuji Kawano et al, Metal-Organic Cuboctahedra for Synthetic Ion Channels with Multiple Conductance States, Chem (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2017.02.002

Related Stories

Researchers use new approach to create triangulene molecule

February 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with IBM Research in Switzerland and the University of Warwick in the U.K. has successfully created a triangulene molecule by manipulating a precursor molecule physically using a scanning ...

Researchers zero-in on cholesterol's role in cells

January 17, 2017

Scientists have long puzzled over cholesterol. It's biologically necessary; it's observably harmful - and nobody knows what it's doing where it's most abundant in cells: in the cell membrane.

New molecular map reveals how cells spew out potassium

December 23, 2016

New research from Roderick MacKinnon's Laboratory of Molecular Neurobiology and Biophysics at The Rockefeller University has determined, for the first time, the complete structure of an ion channel that plays an important ...

Recommended for you

New material helps record data with light

March 10, 2017

Russian physicists with their colleagues from Europe have learned to generate quasiparticles—excitons, which were fully controllable and able to record information at room temperature. These particles act as a transitional ...

Perovskite edges can be tuned for optoelectronic performance

March 9, 2017

In the eternal search for next generation high-efficiency solar cells and LEDs, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory and their partners are creating innovative 2D layered hybrid perovskites that allow greater freedom ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.