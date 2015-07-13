Spotify extends streaming lead with 50 million subscribers

March 3, 2017
Spotify has maintained its edge as music-streaming leader despite concerted efforts from competitors such as Apple and Tidal
Spotify has maintained its edge as music-streaming leader despite concerted efforts from competitors such as Apple and Tidal

Spotify has extended its lead as the world's largest streaming company as it announced Thursday that it had 50 million paying subscribers.

The Swedish company posted the figure on Twitter. Apple Music, its closest competitor, said in December that it had 20 million subscribers.

The update was the first from privately held Spotify since September. Spotify said in June that it had a total of 100 million users, including on its free, advertising-backed tier which is the bane of some record executives.

Spotify has maintained its edge despite concerted efforts from competitors. Apple, which launched its streaming service in 2015, and rap mogul Jay Z's upstart Tidal have both tried to woo listeners by offering exclusive material.

Online retail giant Amazon in October entered the streaming war by giving a discount rate to subscribers who use the company's speakers.

Other competitors include Paris-based Deezer, whose strength lies in Europe, and Seattle streaming pioneer Rhapsody.

Streaming of unlimited, on-demand music online has rapidly grown in recent years, transforming the music industry.

The number of paid subscriptions to services more than doubled in the United States last year alone.

Streaming has helped bring the first substantial growth to the recording industry since the dawn of online music, although some artists complain that far too little goes back to them.

Spotify's model includes a service that is easy to use and makes the most available rather than seeking out exclusives.

However, in a turn towards original material, Spotify said last week that it was starting three podcasts.

Explore further: Spotify says it's reached 30 million subscribers

Related Stories

Amazon ropes in streaming holdout Garth Brooks

October 19, 2016

Amazon's new streaming service on Wednesday announced an exclusive deal with country superstar Garth Brooks, the top-selling artist to have resisted the fast-growing music format.

Streaming subscription boom boosts US music sales

January 3, 2017

Song streaming on subscription services more than doubled in the United States last year, bringing solid growth to the music industry despite sagging album sales, data showed Monday.

Recommended for you

Researchers measure Big Ben's bong

March 3, 2017

A team from the University of Leicester's Department of Engineering has, for the first time ever, vibration-mapped the famous London bell Big Ben in order to reveal why it produces its distinct harmonious tone.

Gas mileage up a gallon since early '90s

March 2, 2017

Despite advancements in fuel-saving technologies over the last 25 years, on-road fuel economy for all vehicles is up only one mile per gallon during that time.

Cars racing to become 'mobile phones on wheels'

March 1, 2017

The car of the future will let you pay for petrol or parking directly from your vehicle and receive traffic alerts and restaurant recommendations from your onboard digital assistant.

Toyota adds most fuel-efficient Prius

March 1, 2017

For 2017, Toyota has added its most fuel-efficient Prius ever: a plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid called Prius Prime that can travel up to 640 miles on a full electric charge and a single tank of fuel.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.