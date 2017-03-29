Spain will get giant telescope if Hawaii doesn't, group says

March 30, 2017

An agreement has been reached for a giant telescope to be built in Spain's Canary Islands if it cannot be put atop a Hawaii mountain.

Telescope builder TMT International Observatory says Hawaii's Mauna Kea remains the preferred location for the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope.

But some Native Hawaiians are fighting to keep the telescope off a mountain they consider sacred.

Hawaii's Supreme Court invalidated the project's construction permit, forcing long-running hearings for a new one. It's unclear when a decision will be made.

The nonprofit TMT on Wednesday said the Canary Islands agreement was a milestone for the embattled project.

It wants to start construction next year.

The Spanish agency overseeing Canary Islands observatories says the telescope would be good for Spain and the world's astronomy community.

Explore further: After 44 days, hearings end for giant telescope in Hawaii

Related Stories

Opponents to take aim at giant telescope at Hawaii hearing

October 19, 2016

A $1.4 billion project to build one of the world's largest telescopes is up against intense protests by Native Hawaiians and others who say building it on the Big Island's Mauna Kea mountain will desecrate sacred land.

Telescope equipment coming down from Hawaiian mountain

December 16, 2015

Construction equipment and vehicles that have sat idle since protesters blocked crews from building a giant telescope are being removed from a mountain that's considered sacred to some Native Hawaiians.

Recommended for you

Speeding star gives new clues to breakup of multi-star system

March 30, 2017

A remarkable new discovery using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope reveals three stars that now hold the record as the youngest-known examples of a super-fast-flying breed. "Until these observations, only a few—but older—examples ...

Search for stellar survivor of a supernova explosion

March 30, 2017

Astronomers have used the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope to observe the remnant of a supernova explosion in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Beyond just delivering a beautiful image, Hubble may well have traced the surviving ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 54 minutes ago
The Hawaiians are crazy. We are talking big money, no pollution, plus hi tech for the school children nearby.
There is no downside..

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.