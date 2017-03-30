Next generation perovskite solar cells with new world-record performance

March 31, 2017
Next generation perovskite solar cells with new world-record performance
The schematic image above represents the LBSO powder prepared in the study, the solution dispersed in the solvent, and the thin film coated on the substrate. Shown right is the proposed crystal structure of the phase evolution in the CSMC route. Credit: UNIST

A recent study, affiliated with UNIST has presented a new cost-efficient way to produce inorganic-organic hybrid perovskite solar cells (PSCs) which sets a new world-record efficiency performance, in particular photostability. The research team envisions that this method and platform will significantly contribute to accelerate the commercialization of PCSs.

This breakthrough comes from a research, conducted by Distinguished Professor Sang-Il Seok of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST in collaboration with Dr. Seong Sik Shin and Dr. Jun Hong Noh of Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT). Their results, published online in the March issue of the prestigious journal Science, has emerged as the most promising candidate for the next generation solar cell technology.

PSCs are made of a mixture of organic molecules and inorganic elements within a single crystalline structure, that together capture light and convert it into electricity. It is an unique crystal structures, consisting of two cations and one anion. They can be fabricated easily and cheaply than silicon-based , and on a flexible and rigid substrate. Moreover, PSCs reaching a photovoltaic efficiency of 22.1%, comparable to that of single crystalline silicon solar (25%), have been attracted much attention as the next-generation solar cells.

Professor Seok has led PSC technology as top scientist in the field. This achievement is based on the previous works (new architecture, process and composition for PSCs) by Professor Sang-Il Seok.

Next generation perovskite solar cells with new world-record performance
Distinguished Prof. Sang-Il Seok of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST. Credit: Hong Beom Ahn, Design by HyeJee Park

In this study, the research team reported the fabrication of PSCs satisfying both high efficiency (21.2%) and high photostability of the with photoelectrode materials (Lanthanum (La)-doped BaSnO3 (LBSO)) synthesized by a very novel method under very mild conditions (below 200°C). They used methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3) peorvskite materials for PSCs.

Photostability refers to the ability to withstand exposure to light without a serios degradation. This new material, presented by Professor Seok's research team also retain 93% of its initial performance after 1,000 hours of exposure to sunlight. The synthesis of the photoelectrode material can also proceed at less than 200 ?, which is much lower than that of conventional (high temperature over 900 ?), making fabrication much easier.

In the study, the research team has also proposed a new solar cell manufacturing methodology, entitled 'Hot-Pressing Method'. This method tightly adheres two objects by applying temperature and pressure. It allows the production of low-cost, high efficiency and stable perovskite solar cells.

Next generation perovskite solar cells with new world-record performance
The figure above shows the photovoltaic performance of the LBSO-based PSCs. After 1000 hours of full Sun illumination, only about 7% efficiency reduction was observed. Credit: UNIST

"This study combines the newly-synthesized photoelectrode material and the hot-pressing method to lower the manufacturing cost to less than half of the existing ," says Professor Seok, corresponding author of the paper. "This study helped us realize PSCs with a steady-state power conversion efficiency of 21.2% and excellent photostability."

He adds, "This achievement, realized by the unique technology of domestic researchers, has surpassed the conventional low- and stability limit of next-generation ."

Explore further: Stability challenge in perovskite solar cell technology

More information: Seong Sik Shin et al, Colloidally prepared La-doped BaSnOelectrodes for efficient, photostable perovskite solar cells, Science (2017). DOI: 10.1126/science.aam6620

Related Stories

Stability challenge in perovskite solar cell technology

December 23, 2016

While solar cell technology is currently being used by many industrial and government entities, it remains prohibitively expensive to many individuals who would like to utilize it.. There is a need for cheaper, more efficient ...

New way to make low-cost solar cell technology

November 14, 2016

Researchers at ANU have found a new way to fabricate high efficiency semi-transparent perovskite solar cells in a breakthrough that could lead to more efficient and cheaper solar electricity.

Toward 'greener,' inexpensive solar cells

September 28, 2016

Solar panels are proliferating across the globe to help reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuels. But conventional panels are not without environmental costs, too. Now scientists are reporting in the Journal of the American ...

Interface engineering for stable perovskite solar cells

August 25, 2016

The lifetime of perovskite solar cells is significantly enhanced by using few-layer molybdenum disulphide (MoS2) flakes as an active buffer interface layer. Researchers from the Graphene Flagship show that interface engineering ...

Recommended for you

Windows update will bring 3-D, game tools and doodling

March 29, 2017

A major update to Microsoft's Windows 10 system will start reaching consumers and businesses on April 11, offering 3-D drawing tools, game-broadcasting capabilities and better ways to manage your web browsing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.