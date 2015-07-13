Pandora starts on-demand music subscription service

March 13, 2017
In this Oct. 23, 2015, file photo, Pandora is displayed above a post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Internet radio company Pandora is launching an on-demand music subscription service for $10 a month. Called Pandora Premium, the service competes with Apple Music and Spotify, which have given the music-streaming pioneer a run for its money. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Internet radio company Pandora is launching an on-demand music service for $10 a month.

Pandora's existing service works more like radio. People listen to music on customizable stations. The premium service launching this month will let users choose specific songs or albums and will personalize recommendations based on 's listening habits. There is also an "offline mode."

The new Pandora Premium offering will compete with Apple Music and Spotify, both of which have given the music-streaming pioneer a run for its money. Spotify has 50 million , while Pandora had about 4.4 million as of the end of 2016. That's because most people listen to Pandora without paying; the company has 81 million total "active listeners."

Until now, the Pandora subscription mostly stripped out ads—for $5 a month.

