Novel nozzle saves crystals—double flow concept widens spectrum for protein crystallography

March 16, 2017
Novel nozzle saves crystals
Radiograph of the working nozzle, showing the inner protein stream surrounded by the ethanol jet. Credit: Dominik Oberthuer, DESY

Scientists are interested in the spatial structure of proteins to learn about the workings of these biomolecules. This knowledge can lead to a better understanding of the functions of biomolecules and to tailored medicines. X-ray crystallography is the prime tool to solve protein structures. However, it requires growing crystals of the proteins under investigation. When X-rays hit these crystals, they are diffracted from the atoms to form a characteristic pattern from which the spatial structure of the crystal—and hence the protein molecules—can be calculated.

However, many proteins do not like being squeezed into as it contradicts their natural state. "Growing protein crystals is complex. The amount of protein that can be produced is often limited to few millionths of a gram, and often, only very tiny crystals can be obtained," says Dominik Oberthür from DESY, main author of the report. With the extremely bright flashes of X-ray free-electron lasers, even those micro crystals can be analysed, but usually thousands of diffraction patterns are needed to solve the protein structure. Since the delicate micro crystals are completely vaporised by the intense X-ray flash after delivering their diffraction pattern, a stream of fresh micro crystals is sent through the laser beam. This concept is known as serial X-ray crystallography, and has enabled the analysis of many previously inaccessible proteins.

Still, even those micro-crystals are hard to obtain, and only a fraction are actually hit by the X-ray flash, depending on the geometry of the crystal stream and the technical parameters of the X-ray laser. "The less crystals, the less protein material you need, the more feasible is the analysis," says Oberthür. Bajt's team conceived a new concept for a so-called double flow-focusing nozzle (DFFN) that greatly reduces protein crystal consumption. Usually, the protein crystals are injected with some carrier liquid buffer into the X-ray beam using a special nozzle. To form a thin jet, the carrier liquid is accelerated by a fast stream of gas surrounding the liquid. But to form a stable jet, a minimum flow rate is needed, usually wasting most of the crystals in the jet.

Novel nozzle saves crystals: Double flow concept widens spectrum for protein crystallography
Concept of the novel nozzle: a fast jet of gas (white) accelerates a stream of ethanol (blue) in which the protein crystals carrying buffer (green) is injected. Credit: Anton Barty, DESY, and Juraj Knoška, Universität Hamburg

To overcome these difficulties, the team added ethanol as a secondary "sheath" liquid between the gas and the buffer. This leads to the sheath liquid being accelerated by the gas. The crystals in their buffer can then be injected as a very thin stream into the centre of the ethanol jet. "Before, the buffer with the crystals had to do two jobs: form a stable jet and carry ," explained Juraj Knoška, a Ph.D. student at CFEL and the University of Hamburg, who developed the nozzles. "Our approach separates these roles and uses the liquids that are best for the job." Ethanol has ideal characteristics to form a very stable jet, which flows with just a fine stream of the crystal carrying buffer in the centre. This way, the flow rate of the buffer could be reduced from about 40 micro litres (millionths of a litre) to just two micro litres per minute. Also, the fine, stable stream of nano crystals can be kept precisely overlapping with the small beam of the X-ray laser. In addition the reduction in overall flow-rate enhances the quality of the diffraction patterns and the rate at which crystals are actually hit by the X-ray flashes.

"Not only do we reduce crystal consumption, but our double flow-focusing nozzle also makes the use of the X-ray source more efficient by increasing the rate at which we collect high-quality ," says Bajt. "Moreover, using the sheath liquid allows us to investigate proteins in buffers that couldn't be injected before. Our concept widens the spectrum of biomolecules that can be analysed." Her team tested the new nozzle at the X-ray laser LCLS of the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US. The scientists teamed up with different groups to solve the structures of various proteins.

"Together with the group of Nobel laureate Roger Kornberg from Stanford University, we could solve the structure of the enzyme RNA polymerase II at room temperature for the first time," explains Oberthür. "Since crystallography at room temperature is a prerequisite to study structural dynamics in detail, this opens the door for future time-resolved studies or 'molecular movies' with this important system." The new device was also used to analyse two other enzymes, a membrane bound hydrogenase and a dioxygenase as well as naturally occurring protein nano crystals, from the protective cocoon of a specialised virus (Cydia pomonella granulovirus, CpGV).

Novel nozzle saves crystals: Double flow concept widens spectrum for protein crystallography
The first room-temperature structure of the enzyme RNA polymerase II (here shown as cartoon plot) could be solved by serial femtosecond crystallography using a double flow-focused nozzle. Credit: Dave Bushnell, Stanford University, and Dominik Oberthür, DESY

The double flow-focusing nozzle also does away with another practical problem of this form of jet injection: Usually, at the edge of conventional nozzles, buffer material, protein and water ice crystals aggregate over time to form dripstone-like features. The same frequently happens at the bottom of the catch tank below the nozzle. If these protein-ice stalactites and stalagmites grow into the X-ray beam, they do not only render the diffraction pattern useless, their reflections can be so strong that they destroy the detector. So, every now and then, experiments need to be suspended to remove the protein-ice dripstones. "The sheath liquid in our nozzle prevents formation of such unwanted structures. The double flow-focusing nozzle enabled stable experimental conditions for many hours," explains Oberthür.

"In all experiments the nozzle worked extremely well," summarises Bajt. "We could reduce the number of interruptions from ten to zero in a shift, and we expect that experimental stations at other X-ray lasers and at synchrotron light sources like DESY's PETRA III can also benefit from the advantages of our device."

Explore further: X-ray pulses reveal structure of viral cocoon: Scientists analyze smallest ever protein crystals

More information: Double-flow focused liquid injector for efficient serial femtosecond crystallography; Dominik Oberthür et al. Scientific Reports, 2017; DOI: 10.1038/srep44628

Related Stories

Microseeding: A new way to overcome hemihedral twinning?

December 15, 2016

Twinning is a crystal-growth disorder in which the specimen is composed of distinct domains whose orientations differ but are related in a particular, well-defined way. Twinning, which is a known problem in protein crystallography, ...

A greasy way to take better protein snapshots

November 10, 2014

Thanks to research performed at RIKEN's SACLA X-ray free electron laser facility in Japan, the dream of analyzing the structure of large, hard-to-crystallize proteins and other bio molecules has come one step closer to reality. ...

New theory on liquid crystals with high symmetry

November 8, 2016

LCD screens use liquid crystals, which have a high degree of order, even though they form a fluid. A new theory detailed in Physical Review X maps out the interplay between order, temperature and symmetry.

Superior crystals grown from levitating droplets

December 6, 2016

Crystals that don't experience mechanical stress during growth have superior quality. Levitating liquid metal is the idea behind the project 'Perfecting metal crystals' led by the University of Twente in the Netherlands.

Recommended for you

Quantum shortcuts cannot bypass the laws of thermodynamics

March 16, 2017

(Phys.org)—Over the past several years, physicists have developed quantum shortcuts that speed up the operation of quantum systems. Surprisingly, some of these shortcuts theoretically appear to enable systems to operate ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.