Norwegian prosecutors demand bitcoins for drug sales

March 10, 2017 by Associated Press
Bitcoin

Three men charged in Norway with selling drugs online have to pay back 120 bitcoins ($144,300) on top of millions in Norwegian kroner—the first time the Scandinavian country has demanded to be paid in the electronic currency, a prosecutor said Friday.

Richard Beck Pedersen says the men in their 30s allegedly used underground websites to sell drugs, and that most of the payment was done with bitcoins because transactions with the have a high degree of anonymity.

Beck Pedersen said the trio behind the online shops was formally charged Friday with selling drugs.

He added investigators have "evidence for the sale in bitcoins," adding prosecutors also demand they pay 3.1 million Norwegian kroner ($360,167). A trial is expected later this year.

"This is in no way an official Norwegian recognition of the ," Beck Pedersen told The Associated Press.

During the two-year investigation, which he described as "challenging," Norwegian police worked with investigators abroad and the case was linked to the drug-selling website Silk Road that was shut down in 2013 when its founder was arrested in the United States.

The men formed an organized group, he said, adding they were arrested in June 2015 in greater Oslo. Investigators seized "considerable amounts of narcotics," several computers and an illegal indoor marijuana farm. No details were available.

The narcotics were sent by mail to customers.

Bitcoin allows people to buy goods and services and exchange money without involving banks, credit card issuers or other third parties.

Explore further: Australia to sell bitcoins confiscated as proceeds of crime

Related Stories

Bitcoin rises above $1,000

November 27, 2013

The virtual currency bitcoin Wednesday broke above $1,000 per unit, quintupling in a month, according to Mt. Gox, which manages trading in bitcoin.

What is bitcoin? A look at the digital currency

December 9, 2015

Australian police raided a home and office Wednesday that, according to technology websites, belongs to the founder of the virtual currency, bitcoin. However, the origin of the currency remains murky, as is the identity of ...

Dutch hold 10 for Bitcoin money laundering

January 20, 2016

Dutch police have arrested 10 people in the Netherlands as part of an international probe into money-laundering through sales of the shadowy virtual currency Bitcoin, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

A new approach to improving lithium-sulfur batteries

March 6, 2017

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are the power behind most modern portable electronics, including cell phones, tablets, laptops, fitness trackers, and smart watches. However, their energy density—that is, the amount of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.