NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Debbie form and strengthen

March 27, 2017
NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Debbie form and strengthen
NASA's Aqua satellite captured infrared temperature data of newly developed tropical storm Debbie on March 25 at 10:55 a.m. EDT (14:55 UTC). Strong storms around the center (yellow) were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Credit: NRL/NASA

The tropical low pressure area previously known as System 91P has developed into a tropical cyclone named Debbie in the Southern Pacific Ocean and threatens eastern Queensland, Australia. NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at the storm that revealed powerful thunderstorms quickly developed around the center. Debbie has already triggered warnings in Queensland.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured infrared temperature data of the newly developed on March 25 at 10:55 a.m. EDT (14:55 UTC). The MODIS data showed cloud top temperatures of strong thunderstorms around the center of circulation as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Temperatures that cold indicate strong uplift in the storm and cloud tops high into the troposphere. NASA research has shown that storms with that cold have the ability to generate heavy rain.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology or ABM has issued warnings and watches for eastern Queensland. The Warning zone includes: Ayr to St Lawrence including Bowen, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands. The Watch zone includes: remaining coastal areas from Cairns to Ayr including Innisfail and Townsville, extending inland to Charters Towers and Mount Coolon.

Details of Tropical Cyclone Debbie at 2 p.m. EST on March 25 (4:00 am AEST: on Sunday, March 26 local time). Debbie had sustained winds near 100 kph (62.4 mph/54 knots). It was located near 17.9 degrees south latitude and 151.7 degrees east longitude, about 535 km (332 miles) east-northeast of Townesville, Queensland, Australia. Debbie was moving to the west-southwest at 2 knots (2.3 mph/3.7 kph)

Tropical Debbie is expected to adopt a steady west-southwest track later Sunday morning AEST and intensify into a category 3 system by Sunday afternoon AEST. Tropical cyclone Debbie is likely to intensify further prior to making landfall between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning.

ABM said "The very destructive core of Tropical Cyclone Debbie is currently expected to cross the coast between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning, most likely as a Category 4 (Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale) tropical cyclone, with wind gusts up to 260 kph (161.6 mph) near the center,"

Explore further: NASA sees System 91P coming together east of Queensland

Related Stories

NASA sees System 91P coming together east of Queensland

March 24, 2017

The area of tropical low pressure designated System 91P appears to be organizing in NASA satellite imagery on March 24. Visible imagery from NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite revealed that the tropical low is consolidating ...

NASA catches newly formed Tropical Cyclone 11S

March 9, 2017

Just after Tropical Cyclone 11S formed in the Southern Indian Ocean NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead gathering data using infrared light. The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite ...

NASA spies Tropical Cyclone 08P's formation

February 22, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite spotted Tropical Cyclone 08P as it was developing in the South Pacific Ocean. Tropical Cyclone 08P, or 08P formed east of Extra-tropical cyclone Bart.

Recommended for you

Farming becoming riskier under climate change

March 27, 2017

Scientists the world over are working to predict how climate change will affect our planet. It is an extremely complex puzzle with many moving parts, but a few patterns have been consistent, including the prediction that ...

Weather extremes: Humans likely influence giant airstreams

March 27, 2017

The increase of devastating weather extremes in summer is likely linked to human-made climate change, mounting evidence shows. Giant airstreams are circling the Earth, waving up and down between the Arctic and the tropics. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.