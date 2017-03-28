A novel method that helps reducing noise problems produced by road traffic

March 30, 2017
A novel method that helps reducing noise problems produced by road traffic
Credit: University of Granada

Scientists from the universities of Granada (UGR) and Southampton (United Kingdom) have designed a new method to reduce noise problems caused by road traffic, one of the main environmental impacts of roads, and which has important effects on people's health and their physical and psychological well-being.

The application of the European Environmental Noise Directive by various public administrations of the European Union member countries in relation to has generated a significant number of Noise Action Plans (NAPs) by the administrations responsible for European infrastructures.

However, the directive does not establish a regulated process to choose the most critical stretches that require action and, once chosen, selecting the most suitable option to mitigate . In fact, the critical study of the noise action plans published in Spain shows the general lack of methodologies and criteria taken into account on the problem of prioritizing the actions they include.

The research, carried out by scientists from the UGR (Alejandro Ruiz Padillo, Ángel Ramos-Ridao and Diego Pablo Ruiz) and the University of Southampton (Antonio J. Torija), proposes a practical methodology based on exclusively technical criteria using available data from the groups responsible for the infrastructures.

This methodology, called PATRON (Prioritizing AcTions against Road Noise), consists of two stages. The first stage is defining and weighing the main criteria used to prioritize the road stretches included in a plan. In the second stage, the main criteria and choices to be taken into account are defined, and the appropriate options are chosen for each of the roads. In addition, weights are obtained for each of the criteria, which allows to assess their relative importance in each problem.

The final product is an easily implemented method for decision making by choosing the most suitable alternatives for the reduction of the exposure to the noise generated in each road, once those roads are selected.

Alejandro Ruiz Padillo, lead author of this paper explains that the application of the PATRON methodology is possible regardless of the simulation or techniques used for measuring the noise. Therefore, it can be easily applied to future phases of implementation of the European Environmental Noise Directive, especially now that the CNOSSOS-EU method is to be used as the common method of generating strategic noise maps in Europe starting in 2017.

Explore further: Traffic noise increases the risk of heart attack

More information: Alejandro Ruiz-Padillo et al. Selection of suitable alternatives to reduce the environmental impact of road traffic noise using a fuzzy multi-criteria decision model, Environmental Impact Assessment Review (2016). DOI: 10.1016/j.eiar.2016.06.003

Related Stories

Traffic noise increases the risk of heart attack

July 8, 2016

Your risk of heart attack increases with the amount of traffic noise to which you are exposed. The increase in risk - though slight - is greatest with road and rail traffic noise, less with aircraft noise. Such are the conclusions ...

Songbirds sound the alarm about traffic noise

December 1, 2016

A new study led by Pacific University biologist Chris Templeton demonstrates that the alarm calls of songbirds are dramatically impaired by road traffic noise. Research by Templeton and colleagues has shown that signals critical ...

New software forecasts noise levels in the street

June 13, 2012

University of Granada researchers are working on the application of neural networks to develop a urban noise forecasting model, which would be very useful to people who is interested in buying a new house.

Vroom: Gov't to require hybrid, electric cars to make noise

November 14, 2016

New hybrid and electric cars are required to make noise when traveling at low speeds so that pedestrians, especially those who are blind or have poor eyesight, will hear them coming, under a new rule released Monday by the ...

Recommended for you

Cats found to like humans more than thought

March 29, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of researchers with Oregon State University and Monmouth University has conducted experiments with cats, and has found that they appear to like humans more than expected. In their paper published in the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.