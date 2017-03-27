Kids' wildlife preferences differ from island to mainland

March 29, 2017
Kids' wildlife preferences differ from island to mainland
North Carolina State University research comparing mainland and island children's wildlife preferences found that kids in the Bahamas chose a wider variety of species as their favorites, including birds, fish, insects and lizards such as this iguana. North Carolina kids preferred mammals. Credit: Brian Langerhans, North Carolina State University

Growing up on an island or mainland location can shape the way children think about wildlife, including which species they prefer, according to North Carolina State University research. Comparison surveys of children living in the Bahamas and in North Carolina reveal significant differences and potential challenges for wildlife-conservation efforts on islands.

It's important to understand the next generation's priorities for conservation, says lead author Hannah Shapiro, an undergraduate student who surveyed students from Andros, an island in the Bahamas, and compared the results with those of children in North Carolina for a study published in Environmental Conservation.

"Children on Andros showed a preference for feral cats, dogs and pigs, which are invasive that can be more damaging in an island environment," Shapiro says. "That's a concern for future wildlife-conservation efforts."

However, island children chose a wider variety of wildlife species as their favorites - including birds, lizards, fish and insects - than their continental counterparts from North Carolina, who strongly preferred mammals, including deer, bears, rabbits, wolves and squirrels.

Island children may have a greater preference for species like rock iguanas, conchs and flamingos (the national bird of the Bahamas) not only for reasons of familiarity and national pride but also because they're surrounded by fewer big furry species, known as "charismatic megafauna" to .

About a third of the children from Andros who were surveyed take part in Discovery Club, a Bahamian environmental education program. Discovery Club participants showed a greater concern for native species with declining populations than nonmembers.

"The Discovery Club curriculum deals specifically with declining species but it doesn't focus heavily on invasive species," says co-author Kathryn Stevenson, an NC State assistant professor and former public school science teacher who studies environmental literacy. "Discovery Club offers an ongoing way to build awareness of wildlife issues. Based on the findings, a recommendation would be to add a specific module on to help learn about the impact on native wildlife."

Wildlife biologists need to understand the human factors that drive conservation decisions, says co-author Nils Peterson, an associate professor in NC State's College of Natural Resources who studies the intersections of human and natural systems.

"Faced with a constant loss of species and limited resources, conservation biologists are always in triage mode, identifying the species most at risk and targeting our efforts to save them," Peterson says. "The better understanding the public has, the more likely we are to base our priorities on sound science."

The article, which is part of an Environmental Conservation themed edition about human and island environments, is based on undergraduate research done in a conservation biology study-abroad course. Brian Langerhans, an NC State faculty member in biological sciences, and Kristin Frew, a former graduate student, contributed to the study.

Explore further: Study asks kids to choose wildlife conservation priorities

More information: HANNAH G. SHAPIRO et al, Wildlife species preferences differ among children in continental and island locations, Environmental Conservation (2017). DOI: 10.1017/S0376892917000133

Related Stories

Study asks kids to choose wildlife conservation priorities

May 4, 2016

North Carolina elementary students' priorities for which wildlife species to protect closely matched those of conservation biologists but differed significantly from adults' rankings, a North Carolina State University study ...

Researchers investigate ancient species in Gulf of Alaska

December 16, 2016

Invasive species have shaped island ecosystems and landscapes in the Gulf of Alaska, but their histories are unknown. In a study by the University of Oklahoma, Boston University and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, ...

Recommended for you

Researchers identify genes that give cannabis its flavor

March 29, 2017

UBC scientists have scanned the genome of cannabis plants to find the genes responsible for giving various strains their lemony, skunky or earthy flavors, an important step for the budding legal cannabis industry.

A bird's blind spot plays an important role in its vision

March 29, 2017

The width of a bird's visual binocular field is partially determined by the size of the blind area in front of its head, according to a study published March 29, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Luke Tyrrell and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.