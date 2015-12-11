Image: Full-circle vista with a linear-shaped Martian sand dune

March 2, 2017
Image: Full-circle vista with a linear-shaped Martian sand dune
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The left side of this 360-degree panorama from NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows the long rows of ripples on a linear shaped dune in the Bagnold Dune Field on the northwestern flank of Mount Sharp. 

The view is a mosaic of images taken with Curiosity's Navigation Camera (Navcam) on Feb. 5, 2017, during the 1,601st Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars. The view is centered toward west-southwest, with east-southeast on either end.  A capped mound called "Ireson Hill" is on the right.

Image: Full-circle vista with a linear-shaped Martian sand dune
This map shows the route driven by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity through the 1601 Martian day, or sol, of the rover's mission on Mars (February 06, 2017). Numbering of the dots along the line indicate the sol number of each drive. North is up. From Sol 1598 to Sol 1601, Curiosity had driven a straight line distance of about 65.25 feet (19.89 meters). Since touching down in Bradbury Landing in August 2012, Curiosity has driven 9.60 miles (15.45 kilometers). The base image from the map is from the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment Camera (HiRISE) in NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Explore further: Mars Rover Curiosity reaches sand dunes

Related Stories

Mars Rover Curiosity reaches sand dunes

December 11, 2015

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has begun an up-close investigation of dark sand dunes up to two stories tall. The dunes are on the rover's trek up the lower portion of a layered Martian mountain.

Mars stereo view from 'John Klein' to Mount Sharp—raw

April 25, 2013

(Phys.org) —Left and right eyes of the Navigation Camera (Navcam) in NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took the dozens of images combined into this stereo scene of the rover and its surroundings. The component images were taken ...

Recommended for you

Probing seven worlds with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

March 2, 2017

With the discovery of seven earth-sized planets around the TRAPPIST-1 star 40 light years away, astronomers are looking to the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope to help us find out if any of these planets could possibly ...

Team puts dark matter on the map

March 1, 2017

A Yale-led team has produced one of the highest-resolution maps of dark matter ever created, offering a detailed case for the existence of cold dark matter—sluggish particles that comprise the bulk of matter in the universe.

A galaxy on the edge

March 1, 2017

Spiral galaxies throughout the Universe take on all manner of orientations with respect to Earth. We see some from above (as it were) or "face-on"—a good example of this being the whirlpool-shaped galaxy NGC 1232. Such ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.