Glacier photos illustrate climate change

Climate is changing—there should be zero doubt about this circa 2017. The outstanding issue for the geoscience community has been how we best portray to this to the public. In their GSA Today article posted online on 30 March 2017, a team of experts in the field—Patrick Burkhart, Richard Alley, Lonnie. Thompson, James Balog, Paul E. Baldauf, and Gregory S. Baker—present an exceptional example.
With contrasting photographs, they document the loss of ice across Earth's surface, an almost assured consequence of anthropogenic carbon emissions. One cannot dismiss it—the photographs don't lie. The real problem for geoscientists is what we are going to do about, when much of our science and society lies intertwined with fossil fuels.
Patrick A. Burkhart et al. Savor the Cryosphere, GSA Today (2017). DOI: 10.1130/GSATG293A.1
These pictures document how much glaciers retreated long before 1975.
The 3 pictures were taken in August in 1941, 1950 and 2004. Notice how much they retreated up Muir Inlet in just 9 years from 1941 to 1950, compared to the retreat over the next 54 years. 1950 was during the period that climate scientists admit that human CO2 emissions were negligible and that the primary driver of warming was nature.
If human CO2 emissions weren't the cause of the earlier glacier retreat, what did cause it? Until that mystery is solved, blaming humans for glacier loss after 1975 is premature, don't you think?